Music Plus: Jan. 26

Popscene Coming to SLC
Salt Lake City music fans are in for a treat as the esteemed San Francisco indie hotspot
Popscene sets its sights on Utah, with an anticipated expansion slated for 2024. Established as a pivotal music gathering in the SF nightlife scene since 1996, Popscene has etched its name as North America’s longest-running indie soirée, renowned for its alternative, Britpop, post-punk, and electronic DJ-driven revelries and as a springboard for emerging talents destined for prominence. The new local offshoot, known as Popscene SLC, recently unveiled its inaugural Salt Lake City show lineup, headlined by the red-hot electronic tropical-disco-house ensemble Poolside, joined by The Undercover Dream Lovers, and co-founder and groove guru DJ Aaron Axelsen. Mark your calendars for Monday, Feb. 5 as Urban Lounge plays host to this momentous event. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25 and can be found at 24tix.com.
Die Shiny: “Sacrament” video out now
You may have heard that electro pop duo Die Shiny has recently released a brand-new EP entitled Sex, and if you’ve listened, you’ve probably found that the songs are profoundly personal—especially the last song in the collection, “Sacrament.” “A large portion of this emotional onslaught for me is due to the fact that the final song on this album is the most deeply and personally meaningful song I’ve ever written,” said one half of the duo, Callie Crofts. “Just the process of writing it was a dive into some serious personal trauma-healing work—then we decided to stack a music video on top of it. Nothing that I’ve ever made has meant more to me, and I can’t believe it exists.” The video is full of hauntingly beautiful imagery that will stick with you, especially if you relate to dealing with religious trauma. Die Shiny always knows how to combine incredible images with their thoughtful, yet catchy tunes. “Sacrament” is already a deeply moving song on its own, but adding the music video on top takes it to a whole new level. You can find the music video for “Sacrament” on Die Shiny’s YouTube page, and Sex is streaming everywhere now.