Music Plus: Jan. 19

Soulfang: “Rollercoaster” out now
On the heels of their sexually-charged rocker “I’m Your Drug,” SoulFang delivers “Rollercoaster,” an infectious bop with a bright exterior which hides a lyrical darkness. Written by Sam (bass) during a terrifying mixed episode of bipolar disorder, it sets the erratic mood swings of its protagonist to a danceable funk groove with an intensely catchy chorus. It’s dark, it’s a little twisted, but it’s also an absolute banger. The song has everything typical of a Soulfang jam—bucketsful of energy, a tasty bassline and interesting subject matter. They are able to flawlessly blend cool tunes with heavy subject matter in a way that keeps you curious and wonder what will happen next. As a special treat, they also dropped an exciting and colorful music video to go along with the new track. “Rollercoaster” is streaming everywhere now, and check out the music on their YouTube channel.
Get Lucky lineup announced
Back again for another exciting year, Get Lucky has just released the full lineup for 2024. Here are the acts you can expect at the festival: Ace Aura b2b Skybreak • Aweminus • Bear Grillz • Canabliss • Chase & Status • CRYZTL • Culture Shock • Dab The Sky • Destructo • Dillon Francis • Dr. Fresch b2b Habstrakt • Ember • Everettz • Flux Pavilion • Great Dane • Koven • Kowta b2b TLZMN • Married with Turntables • Marten Horger • Omnom b2b Odd Mob • Reaper • San Holo • Sippy b2b Smoakland • What So Not. Get Lucky 2024 goes from Friday, March to Saturday Mar 9 at The Great Saltair. For more information and to grab tickets head to getluckyslc.com.
Kilby Block Party lineup announced
Kilby Block Party is back for year 4, and it’ll be just as juicy this year as it was last year, hopefully without the big storm! Here is the full lineup for KBP4: The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.Supporting acts include Pixies, Run The Jewels, Dominic Fike, Japanese Breakfast, TheBackseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, The Walkmen, Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Goth Babe, Remi Wolf, Parquet Courts, Alex G, Surf Curse, Osees, Faye Webster, Weyes Blood,
Lucius, Gus Dapperton, Ritt Momney, Crumb, Ethel Cain, Frankie Cosmos, Jean
Dawson, Indigo De Souza, Alice Phoebe Lou, Deerhoof, Dreamer Isioma, Wednesday,
Kate Bollinger, Mannequin Pussy, Westerman, The Moss, Tamino, Spill Tab, Wallice,
Julie, Momma, Grace Ives, Noso, Miya Folick, Tanukichan, Tolchock Trio, Deeper,
Sunsleeper, Worlds Worst, The Plastic Cherries, Kipper Snack, Fonteyn, Backhand, Hi
Again, Homophone, Anais Chantal, Musor, Sunnhills and Josh Doss & The Cancers.