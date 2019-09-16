City Weekly Wants YOU for Editorial Internships

click to enlarge
Looking to get your foot through the media door, a chance to have a published byline and college credit to boot? City Weekly
is currently accepting applications for its internship program.
College students who apply should have an interest in journalism. However, the internship is not strictly for J-majors. Its main objective is to teach students what goes on behind the scenes in an alternative news organization. Students will learn what's involved in producing a weekly newspaper, from pitching a story idea, reporting and story development to editing, layout and proofing by working with and observing our reporters and editors. In addition, interns will produce content for our website, will update listings and write blogs.
Interns will work at City Weekly
's downtown Salt Lake City office. Office hours vary. The estimated time commitment is 12 hours per week, with a standard schedule to be established.
Dates of Internships:
* Fall: Sept. 7-Dec. 31 (17 weeks)
* Spring: Jan. 1-April 30 (17 weeks)
* Summer: May 4-Aug. 14 (15 weeks)
Compensation:
While internships are unpaid, interns will receive standard freelancer rates for any published story. In addition, upon completion of the internship, each receives a $125 stipend.
Interested? Email a cover letter, résumé and references now to scottr@cityweekly.net
. If available, include three writing samples or links to online work. No phone calls, please.