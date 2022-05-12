Music Update 5/12: Singles Club

Support the Free Press. Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters. Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
We’re keeping you in touch with singles from the SLC music community, though bundled up in pairs. Here are this week’s latest releases.
Gigi Love, “Dancing with the Beauty”
This one’s very much a message song, an appeal for America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act and a paean to lost wilderness across the US. A traveling musician, Love says that she’s seen different forms of loss across the country, from marshland to forests. Drawn to the energy of the western states, Love feels that the song is part of a collective effort to maintain what’s untouched.
“America's Red Rock Wilderness Act,” she states, “is starting to have an impact on the federal level. That is why personally ,I felt an urgency to make the music video and write the song, ‘Dancing with the Beauty,’ so that the momentum can keep building.”
The song precedes a compilation album that Love’s producing, called Listen to the Red Rock, slated for release later in 2022. That work will contain contributions from Cosy Sheridan, Kate MacLeod and Tyler Grant, among others.
Love says that, “the song basically wrote itself while I was hiking around Cedar Mesa in the Bears Ears region in the fall of 2021. The beauty and peace were mesmerizing. I have always felt drawn to tell the story of places that are intriguing to me. My guitar, vocals and Native American flute were all laid down at Counterpoint in SLC. From there I let it fly into the hands of producer Nick Stone from the band, South for Winter. We met online and I loved what he had produced for some other artists. It went from being an acoustic tribute to more of an ‘anthem’ for America's Red Rock Wilderness. The sound got bigger and expansive in Nick's hands, and for me, I felt like it really cradled the message.”
Love will appear on “Sunday Sagebrush Serenade” with KRCL’s Lori Rosendahl on Sunday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. For additional information, her website is gigilove.com.
Here’s the video for “Dancing with the Beauty”
Daniel Young, “Water Table Line”
Songwriter Daniel Young is back with a new single, “Water Table Line,” a track that features the namesake performer on a laundry list of instruments: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, drums, percussion and lap steel. Joining him is: Lillie Mae (fiddle); Muskrat Jones (pedal steel); Corinne Gentry (backing vocals); and Marcus Bently (bass).
The Americana artist recorded the work at his Orchard Studio in North Salt Lake, creating “a song about trying to catch the hustle-and-bustle before it catches up to you, taking some time to unwind.”
The lovely cut can be heard via Young’s website, danielyoungsongs.com or through danielyoung.bandcamp.com. And, yes, we did cover his last pair of collaborative singles (“Coral Rose” and “Monday Matinee”) here on Buzz Blog just a few weeks back. Read about those here.