Music Update 5/11: Summer music festival lineups

Wes Burke plays Ogden City Arts Sept. 2
A number of concert series and festivals are in the process of announcing dates and lineups, while others are staking a claim to days and times, though still finishing the booking process. Here’s a look at a handful of musically-themed series from across the region, all of which have sent information to us in the past week-and-change. Even as the info is currently fresh, please check the respective social media sites on the days in question for last-second changes and/or inclement weather updates.
Ogden City Arts
is supporting a monthly music pop-up in, of course, Ogden. Two locations will be in play through the spring and summer: The Corner, a small white kiosk on the corner of Washington Blvd. and 25th Street; and Ogden’s landmark Union Station (2501 Washington Blvd.). Performances at both venues will run from 6-8 pm, with a participating food truck located at Union Station.
The series currently includes the following dates and performers: Friday, June 3, Sleep-Walker at The Corner; Friday, July 1, Black Tie Affair at Union Station; Friday, Aug. 5, DJ Space Bunny at The Corner; Friday, Sept. 2, Wes Burke at Union Station. Further information can be found at the Ogden Arts Instagram page
The Free Community Concert Series
is being put together right now, with shows taking place on the parking lot behind 9th and 9th Books & Music Gallery (872 E. 900 South), directly neighboring the Tower Theatre. The series is set to run from spring through summer, with a possible, all-day event happening in the fall. Though the series will focus on musical acts, spoken word, dance and other art forms will be considered for the mix, as well.
Events are planned for these evenings: May 16; June 9 and 23; July 7 and 21; Aug. 4 and 18; Sept. 1. Sets will be held on the hour at 7, 8 and 9 pm, with short turnovers between sets. Performers interested in appearing at the series can drop by the shop during open hours, or they can email: 9thand9thbookandmusic@gmail.com.
The Heber Market on Main
has announced a full slate of spring and summer bands, all appearing on the outdoor stage at Main Street Park (250 S Main St.) in downtown Heber. The bands will complement the craft vendors, food trucks and other amenities at the weekly events, which take place on Thursday nights. The festival notes that some vehicular rearrangement has taken place, allowing for better traffic flow throughout the street’s surrounding the park; and that Heber Valley Brewing will run a
Bands are a mix of cover and original projects across a wide variety of genres. Dates for the Heber Market on Main concert series are as follows: June 2, AJ Lee & Blue Summit; June 9, Headshine; June 16, Kendall Street Company; June 23, Dragondeer; June 30, National Park Radio; July 7, Con Brio; July 14, Coffis Brothers; July 21, Jeff Crosby Band; July 28, Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber; Aug. 4, Cinders; Aug. 11, Mister Sister Trio; Aug. 18, Rage Against the Supremes.
The market runs weekly from 5-9 pm starting on June 2. Headlining bands go on at 6:30 with openers (on many weeks) at 5:30 pm. These events are free and are held rain or shine. Additional info can be found on Heber Market on Main
’s website.