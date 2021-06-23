click to enlarge

Yummy's Comes to Salt Lake

The Orem-based Yummy's Korean BBQ recently opened a second location in West Valley (2946 W. 4700 South, 801-769-6614, yummysutah.com). During its time in Orem, Yummy's made a name for itself with its menu of Korean staples and its all-you-can-eat meat buffet, featuring a wide array of grillable meats that diners can cook up at their own tables. Skimming over the Yummy's website lately reveals all kinds of new plans for the future: They're planning to offer subscription-based meal delivery kits in the near future, and they've embraced the Keto-friendly nature of Korean cuisine. On top of that, Yummy's is planning to open new locations in St. George and Eagle Mountain. Long live the Yummy's empire!

Mr. Charlie's Expands

The team at Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers (554 W. 4500 South, 801-803-9486, mrcharlies.com) recently opened their second location in Draper (592 E. 12300 South). I couldn't be happier at this news, as it brings Mr. Charlie's delectable roster of grilled and fried chicken fingers a bit closer to my neighborhood. For those who have yet to bask in the deep-fried splendor of Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers, it's a place that just serves chicken fingers, though they show up on po' boys, sandwiches and wraps as well. I know fried chicken is a minefield of hot takes right now, but Mr. Charlie's was doing chicken fingers well before this comfort-food classic infiltrated the social media memedom.

Sunday's Best Opens

Brunch has always been a polarizing meal, but since it was primarily confined to Sundays, the fabric of culinary criticism has remained largely unharmed. Now that Chef Tyler Stokes and local restaurateur Michael McHenry—the team behind Salt Lake's Ginger Street—have created a brunch-only concept known as Sunday's Best (10672 S. State Street, 801-441-3331, brunchmehard.com). In addition to brunch classics like monkey bread, homemade biscuits and smoked salmon, Sunday's Best will offer a wide range of brunch-friendly meats, veggies and housemade cocktails. If brunch is your thing but you hate waiting for Sunday, this restaurant is right up your alley.

Quote of the Week: "Breakfast is a meal, but brunch is a culture." –Matt Basile