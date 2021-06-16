click to enlarge

Yum Yum Food Truck Gets a New Wrap

Recently, the Layton-based World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck (yumyumasianfoodtruck.com) fell victim to some hateful vandalism targeting the Filipino heritage of the truck's operators. A few days after the story and photos of this terrible news went viral, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz offered to foot the bill for a new vehicle wrap. It's one of those stories that makes your heart ache for the ignorant bullshit that targets our friends and neighbors on a daily basis, but any time one of these stories concludes with a happy ending—facilitated by one of our pro-NBA athletes, no less—it's nice to remember that there are decent members of the community out there as well.

The Lakehouse Opens

If you're in the market for a destination restaurant with arboreal views and a comfy, lakeshore atmosphere, then you'll want to check out The Lakehouse at Deer Creek (5371 S. Highway 189, Heber, 435-210-7474, thelakehousedeercreek.com). Not only will The Lakehouse offer a unique dining environment, but it's home to Chef Tamar Stanger, a local chef whose impressive culinary career has been focused on locally-sourced ingredients and seasonal innovations. The Lakehouse at Deer Creek is officially open for lunch and dinner, though it's a good idea to book reservations in advance; Deer Creek tends to get pretty busy during the summer.

Cold Beer at New Liquor Store Location

A new state-run liquor store has opened up in Taylorsville (4455 S. 2700 West, 801-955-2100) and its refrigerated beer and spiked seltzer section has locals clamoring. It's the first state-run liquor store in Utah that offers cold beer, and it sounds like this feature will become more common in the future. At the moment, it doesn't sound like existing liquor stores will get refrigerated sections, but any new locations on the way will include a place for beer to get nice and frosty. It may seem like a small improvement in the way Utahns buy their brewskis, but who knows—maybe this portends a more lenient stance on alcohol from our elected beer nannies. Probably not, though.

Quote of the Week: "Cold beer is bottled God." –Dylan Thomas