Your Irish eyes will smile at these St. Patrick's Day spots in Salt Lake City 

Bryant heath

Congregants have met at Poplar Grove’s St. Patrick Catholic Church for more than a century.

It's that time of year again, when we don green attire, order a shepherd's pie from our restaurants' specialty menus and drop-in at our nearest watering holes to drink our annual allotment of Guinness beer and/or Jameson whiskey.

Whether you attended the Saint Patrick's Day parade at The Gateway this past weekend on March 11 or plan to partake in the festivities on the actual holiday this Friday, you're never short on options when it comes to celebrating in Salt Lake City. But instead of hitting all the major sites, I opt for swinging by some lesser-known Irish landmarks around town.

Of course, the main draw is visiting the Saint Patrick Catholic Church—a site dedicated to the holiday's namesake—at 400 South and Goshen Avenue in Poplar Grove (above). The church has an extensive and interesting history. Founded in 1892, it was relocated to its current building in the mid-1910s and effectively rebuilt after fires engulfed it in both 1924 and 1965. The congregation is diverse and has been since its inception—a testament to the multiculturalism of the west side. It currently hosts both Tongan and African Mass on a monthly basis.

In addition to historical sights, I also like to stop by homes in Sugar House that have a knack for decorating around every holiday, with Saint Patrick's Day being no exception. A residence near Nibley Park Elementary at 2785 S. 800 East is famous for showcasing a mannequin couple outside their porch, rotating their costumes throughout the year. The get-up for St. Paddy's—with bright bowler hats and patterned blazers—is a particular favorite of mine (bottom left).

Not to be outdone is an inflatable-filled front yard near Dilworth Elementary at 1953 S. 2100 East. Although subdued compared to their celebrations of Thanksgiving and Christmas—perhaps Irish inflatables are in shorter supply?—they still manage to stitch together an eclectic scene of shamrocks, leprechauns and Disney characters decked out in green (bottom right).

If you want a dose of second-hand luck, venture to one of these charming spots. Happy Saint Patrick's Day, SLC!