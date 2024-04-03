Young Americans need to see through Donald Trump’s ulterior motives 

click to enlarge

An open letter from Donald J. Trump to America’s Young People:

My dear young folk, I understand that as a new generation of American thinkers, you don’t have a very high opinion of me. In fact, I understand, after reviewing a few surveillance tapes of your cell phone conversations, that some of you have been downright disrespectful. That is perfectly warranted, since I really am all the bad things you’ve heard about.

Following are a few examples of my awful behavior and attitudes, so that you’ll vote for anybody just to avoid giving your vote to me. Whatever you do, don’t waste your vote on Sleepy Joe. He’d croak before his inauguration, so that would be a total waste. Also, Joe’s death would leave that Haitian broad in the White House, something that no red-blooded American wants to see. (They’re all rapists and murderers, you know.) Sorry about being so frank.

While I realize that you’re going to find any advice from me to be suspicious, I’m sure you’re going to exclaim, after reading this, that Trump has finally said something that was absolutely honest.

Frankly, it’s not at all like me to say something that’s true, but I’ve pretty much been overwhelmed by pangs of conscience, and that means a new commitment to doing the right thing. I have finally realized the error of my ways, and I swear I’m going to turn over a new leaf.

As America’s young people, you are, collectively, the hope of our future. And I am confident that you will be very responsible in placing your votes. As a man of God—and personally anointed—I can tell you that you risk your eternal salvation if you choose to vote for me. After all, what would Jesus say?

In the end, what I’m telling you is, simply, “Don’t Vote For the Donald.” I will only screw up this nation and destroy the dreams of our Founding Fathers, and that’s something you must not allow to happen. Just between the two of us, why not vote for a really moral idealist? RFK Jr. is the name that comes to mind.

Here are a few reasons not to vote for me: First of all, my big plan—I’m sharing this with you so that you’ll feel like we’re buddies—is to dismantle our democracy. Once and for all, I’m going to eliminate any vestiges of the old dream that hatched the reality of our country. I’m going to be America’s first “Dictator for Life” and I will not tolerate any nonsense from anybody. As a convincing deterrent, I intend to resurrect France’s gift to the world—the guillotine—to deal with those who choose to defy God. Retribution, for those who opposed me, will be my first order of business.

If my goal of creating a dictatorship isn’t alarming enough, I want to reassure you that all freedom of speech and expression will be coming to a grinding halt. If I get elected, sure, there will be a First Amendment, but it won’t read like the one we have today. Using my SCOTUS buddies, my plan is to preserve its fundamental values, but restrict those freedoms only to the presidency. No more nonsense about ordinary citizens being able to open their mouths without the threat of severe consequences.

Also, high on my priority list is the pardoning of all the patriots who took part in the January 6 insurrection. Not only will they be exonerated and freed, they’ll become part of my elite “Trump Squad,” charged with my own personal security.

Because our country has largely forsaken God and the scriptures, I promise that as your next president I’ll faithfully enforce the 10 Commandments, particularly the ones about adultery, about bearing false witness, killing fetuses and the one about the Sabbath Day. As your leader, I will ensure that there’s no hanky-panky for anyone but the supreme ruler, and my intent is to edit those stone tablets, just slightly, to reflect that the president can grab any pussy he wants, with impunity.

Also, the Sabbath will be designated the official “National Golf Day.” Those who wish to play a round will be required to wear the standard collared shirt, complete with the MAGA logo.

Another reason you shouldn’t vote for me is my commitment to anything that makes me money and impoverishes the common, low-life Americans. In order to facilitate that, all future SCOTUS appointments would be made directly by the Trump Organization, thereby avoiding any accidents that may happen through the normal appointment process. I think you’ll agree; that’s a much safer way of doing it.

Last but not least, after I’ve revived the draft laws I won’t be offering any deferments for perennial students and bone spurs will be removed from the list of military exemptions. Cowardice will be deemed a capital crime and Americans will be required, for my annual birthday celebration, to acknowledge my heroism in the three wars I so valiantly fought.

So, my dear young people, whatever you do, don’t vote for a sleaze like me. Although, I must say that having no morals and zero integrity is the key to effective politics and the success of autocratic rule.

Once again, I’ve told you who I am, so whatever you do, don’t vote for me—or Rest-Home Joe. Take advantage of the other choice and make America great again. RFK Jr. Yes, RFK Jr. needs your vote to win.

Your dear friend,

Donald J. Trump

Note from the Author: Young people don’t like Trump, and they certainly have a tendency to distrust dyed-in-the-wool politicians like Biden. What they’re looking for is an alternative, and while RFK Jr. may seem to fit the bill, they must remember: “Divide and conquer” is a proven strategy for winning.

It has worked for others and it can work for Trump. Any vote for RFK Jr. is just another vote for Trump and an end to our democracy. Young Americans, please don’t let that happen.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer.