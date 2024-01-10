You'll need a car to visit every bar in Salt Lake—but don't drive drunk 

click to enlarge

Hit: Raise a Glass

Maybe you see it as just a romp about town, checking out the bars. But City Cast Salt Lake's Ali Vallarta discovered the dark, not-so-secret sauce of Utah's liquor laws by visiting every watering hole in the county. Because the story was in The Salt Lake Tribune and not wanting to offend, you have to read to the very end for the zinger. While it would be nice to walk to a neighborhood bar and avoid the drunk driving issues, you can't. "State regulations prohibit bars from being near churches, schools, libraries, parks and playgrounds, they tend to be pushed to unusual places, or bigger retail developments—ironically, farther away from where people are likely to live." Also, there's a limit to the number of new bars, which can only open if they're basically ready to open. Too bad if you spend upfront and don't get the license. She found that bars are communities—safe and tight communities that the state discourages.

Miss: A Woman's Place

ProPublica is another outlet that sees the dark underbelly of Utah politics. It's called the "family friendly" ruse. In a state that's all about babies—mostly the unborn—there are scant resources for families balancing work and home. Utahns like to believe that the nuclear family is one with a stay-at-home mom pushing out those kids and a patriarch with enough money in the bank to care for the whole lot. Single-parent homes just have to fend for themselves, trying to find a limited number of affordable childcare options, especially now that federal childcare subsidies have ended. But it's not just the single moms who are having trouble. And businesses are facing closure because there's not enough money to keep them open. The blame could go to the 74% male and predominately Republican Legislature, which is also largely Mormon. Women, they think, should be staying home, baking and birthing.

Hit: Think of the Children

On the other hand, Utah can be kind—if a bit incongruous. This otherwise red state has joined others offering taxpayer-funded health care to undocumented immigrant children. Sure, there are other states that offer the same to adults, but let's just call this a win for kids. Keeping people healthy no matter their immigrant status should be a priority for the wellbeing of the country, especially as we've just come out of a pandemic. Utah has a history of welcoming refugees, ranking 25th among states accepting them. While the nation debates how to handle the immigrant surge at the border, Utah can be proud that we put personal dignity ahead of partisan bickering. "These are kids, and we have a heart," state Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, told The Salt Lake Tribune. He pushed the bill forward once lawmakers agreed to cap enrollment. At least, for now, the state is helping some children.