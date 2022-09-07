Yia Sou, Utah 

click to enlarge

This coming Sunday, Sept. 11, I'm heading to Greece. Our sixth annual City Weekly trip to Greece starts on Sept. 16 in Athens, and I'm going early to make sure that all the streets are as dangerous as ever; that the graffiti is untainted; that the vegetables are fresh; and that there remains plenty of ouzo for our group.

This year, City Weekly is hosting two groups that will take two different tours but meet collectively in Athens. We will have 65 people in all traveling with us this year. That there are so many—we had 36 last year in but one tour—is indicative of many things.

One, Greece is a vacation mecca—an idyllic, dreamy mix of classic world history, enviable culture, fabulous beaches, incredible food, irreplaceable art and stray dogs.

Two, with the U.S. dollar finally punching down on the euro, plus considering that nearly everything in Greece costs less than here (except gas—thanks, Biden!) Greece is more affordable than Branson.

Three, we 65 are but a pittance of the numbers of Americans who are fed up and want to flee the dual viruses of COVID-19 and nasty, semi-literate politicians.

Four, it's Greece, silly. Why not?

This summer has been a record breaker for Greece tourism. The millions of visitors this year include names like Magic Johnson, Robert DeNiro, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Elon Musk, Beyonce, Michael Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, James Franco, Roger Federer, Demi Moore, Bill Rekouniotis and Roxanne Cooper.

I don't mean to shamelessly drop names or anything, but I did stand next to Barbra Streisand in the Athens airport a few years ago, and she actually is not as tall as she appears on TV.

In all, Greece will receive 33 million visitors this year—three times the population of the entire country. Meanwhile, in numbers that are equally impressive, Utah boasts some pretty nice tourism statistics as well.

We all know that. Indeed, thanks to tourism, Utah households benefit by about $1,300 each in annual tax relief. That's a lot of rodeo tickets.

Utah is visited, in good years (everyone in tourism is still trying to unsort the effects of COVID), by millions of people coming mostly to visit our national parks, to ski or to siphon off what remains of the water in the former Great Salt Lake for apparently nostalgic reasons.

Our national parks should traffic through more than 11 million visitations this year, while skier numbers should be around 5 million. Tourism numbers don't break out how many of the same people visited Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park on the same day or skied both Alta and Snowbird. Neither do the numbers distinguish whether a visitor is a Utah birdwatcher or a skier from Maine.

But even without being exact, it's obvious that Greece and Utah are handmaidens to the tourism trade. Without tourism, Greece (where tourism is the No. 1 economic sector) and Utah (where tourism ranks an important seventh) would both be looking for financial handouts, or at least more handouts than they receive already—Utah is provided tons of federal relief for all sorts of manifestos that enhance our economic-growth profile.

Utah's wilderness deniers basically ignore that rosy economic nuance, though. They want it all for themselves. They want the federal government to give them land, then charge you to use it.

Utah and Greece are sisters of different mothers—each can learn from the other. Each should. In Greece, a great reason why the country found itself in an economic mess was due to massive and obvious corruption at the government level while cheating, big-business sectors caused the guy selling gyros to play the same game and stuff unreported income into his own pocket. Tax collections fell to perilous lows right when Greece's debts became due.

Utah is no different. We just do it "legally."

Is there a hay farmer or alpaca rancher in Utah who does not milk the system for thousands upon thousands of annual tax reduction benefits? Tell me, is there a link between those who benefit from the government in such a way and their obtuse pronouncements that if a kid gets a one-time tax break on college tuition, that said student is a waste of blood and guts and the government is dangling by its last socialist thread?

What's with the pitiful, grievance-based attacks on people who were granted minimal student loan forgiveness? Geez, Sen. Mike Lee could have paid for 40 such loans when his bank let him off the hook on a defaulted home payment.

Is there a single Utah politician who spells out why paying taxes—by everyone and every entity, fairly—dates all the way back to ancient times to prevent a state from falling into disrepair?

Utah should strive to be a better state with better things. Utah should align with states that provide similar assets, not become the state that slowly trudges backward in a losing race to become the next Alabama.

Utah's red-hat-wearing GOP politicians may hate hearing it, but the Beehive State has more in common with California than it does Wyoming, or even Idaho.

When our group goes to Greece for these weeks in September, we will all be reminded of the glory of Ancient Greece—the impacts that Greece had on medicine, politics, poetry, theater, ethics, democracy and, yes, food. Few however will look under the stones to discover why that all ended.

Simply put, there was disease—a pestilence of corrupt and selfish politicians, national arrogance, a shirking of civic duty, too many wars to count, public divisiveness and yes, lack of rain.

I can't wait to see it all again—and wonder: What will Utah leave to the centuries?

Send comments to john@cityweekly.net