click to enlarge

Wrong Place, Wrong Time

Early on Nov. 4, a British tourist made an alarming entrance at an internet cafe near his hotel in Pattaya, Thailand, Metro reported. First, staff at the Freelancer Hotel heard groans and banging coming from his room—which wasn't necessarily unusual in the red-light district. But then the 51-year-old man fell from a balcony and through the ceiling of the adjacent cafe, with just his naked legs showing to about 20 patrons below. As onlookers called for help, they realized the nude man was covered in excrement; he was taken to a hospital to sober up and address his minor injuries. Police checking out his hotel room found feces smeared on the floor: "We have some ideas about what he was doing in the room to make it so dirty but there was nothing illegal," officials said. "He will have to speak with the hotel to negotiate the bill."

It's Come to This

We all know Amazon has everything, which apparently includes ready-to-assemble homes, the Mirror reported on Nov. 5. Content creator Nathan Graham ordered a compact home, which showed up in the signature smiley-arrow box. He spent about $39,000, which included a bathroom, kitchen, windows and furniture. The metal home just needed to be unfolded and snapped into place to be livable. "This thing is so easy to build," Graham said. Another customer was less impressed—at only 5-feet-8, he said he could touch the ceilings. "I'm actually going to Airbnb it," he said. Just to short people?

Awwwww!

Perhaps it was wedding day jitters for father of the bride Neil Crossley, 60, People magazine reported on Nov. 5. As Crossley sped down the aisle in Yorkshire, England, and arrived at the altar, he realized something was missing: his daughter, the bride. "It was just pure miscommunication between my dad and the staff," bride Amy Totty said. A staff member followed him down the aisle and guided him back to his daughter as the congregation and family had a good laugh. "It was a special moment none of us will forget," Totty said.

Bright Idea

Even the Trevi Fountain needs repair and upkeep, but what about those coins tourists toss in to ensure a return trip to Rome? Someone had the idea to build a temporary pool to receive the coins, CNN reported on Nov. 5, but its position behind a fence covered in plastic is problematic—many hopeful tossers simply miss. The fountain nets about $1.6 million a year, which is donated to a Catholic charity called Caritas. Italians aren't loving the temporary pool, either. One called it "The saddest thing I've seen in Italy in as long as I can remember." Work is expected to be complete in September 2025.

The Passing Parade

A resort in the Philippines has unveiled its new 15-room hotel, which businessman Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan said he wanted to have a "wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public," United Press International reported on Nov. 5. The building is shaped like a rooster—in fact, it's the world's largest building in the shape of a chicken, according to Guinness World Records, at 114 feet, 7 inches tall. Tan said the rooster's shape is a tribute to the local culture. "It looks calm and commanding, imposing and strong, which reflects the attitude of our people," he said.

Irony

William Hoesch, 71, filed a lawsuit on Oct. 24 against Columbia River (Oregon) Fire & Rescue, the New York Post reported. Hoesch alleges that in October 2022, as he rode his bike through Rainier, an ambulance slammed into him, breaking his nose and destroying his bike, then billed him nearly $2,000 for the ride to the hospital. The driver, who was moving at less than 10 mph, heard a thump and then rushed the biker to the hospital. Hoesch also incurred about $100,000 in medical expenses and suffers from permanent injuries such as "decreased range of motion" and "reduced grip." He is seeking almost $1 million for pain and suffering, along with coverage of his medical bills.

Ewwwww!

In October in Sydney, Australia, beachgoers were confronted with mysterious black balls that had washed up on the beaches, CNN reported. Authorities closed the beaches and assumed the balls were unrefined oil from a spill. Now, scientists at the University of New South Wales have discovered what exactly the balls are—and it's not pretty. The orbs are mini "fatbergs"—human feces, methamphetamine, human hair, fatty acids and food waste, among other gross ingredients. "They smell worse than anything you've ever smelt," said lead investigator Jon Beves. The EPA guesses that the bergs came from "a source that releases mixed waste," but "testing has not been able to confirm their exact origin." Bleh.

Recent Alarming Headline

Phi-le Dinh Nguyen, 46, was arrested on Oct. 23 after a violent attack on his Katy, Texas, neighbor, KHOU-TV reported. Jackie Gray said her surveillance camera picked up Nguyen pouring gasoline on the outside of her house and setting it on fire. "I came out, I confront him about it, he admitted it and then after he thinks my home was going to burn down ... he tried to come back, you know, with a sword to attack me," Gray said. Nguyen also allegedly threatened a Harris County deputy with the sword before he was tased. Other neighbors said they've had run-ins with Nguyen too. He was charged with arson and aggravated assault and held on $200,000 bond.

Latest Religious Message

Devotees at the Shri Banke Bihari Mandir temple in Uttar Pradesh rushed to collect water dripping from an elephant-shaped spout on the wall on Nov. 3, believing it to be Charan Amrit, or holy water from the feet of Lord Krishna. Alas, News18 reported, it was merely condensation from an air conditioning system in the temple. Some people caught the water in their hands or placed it on their heads. When confronted with this realization, devotees merely smiled and continued collecting the water.

News You Can Use

• If you're in the Lowcountry, exercise extreme caution. On Nov. 6, 43 female monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, South Carolina, The Post and Courier reported. The monkeys are bred and sold for medical testing and research; the facility houses about 6,700 animals. The company, along with police, are searching with thermal imaging cameras and setting traps. While police say the monkeys pose no threat or health risk to people, they advise residents to "keep doors and windows securely closed." "Just don't try to take these things home or pet them," said police Chief Gregory Alexander. "That's a felony because they don't belong to you."

• Mourning the end of your vacation? Not to worry! ItalyCommunica is bottling (or canning) the AIR from Lake Como in northern Italy, CNN reported, and selling it for $11. Each can allegedly contains 400 milliliters of "100% authentic air" that tourists can open at home and then repurpose the can as a souvenir pen holder. "It's not a product, it's a tangible memory that you carry in your heart," said marketing specialist Davide Abagnale. It's "something original, fun and even provocative," he added—and it fits in your carry-on!