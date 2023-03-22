click to enlarge

Wishful Thinking

The governor could not be more wrong. Not to burst his bubble of love, but let's talk about negativity, even if Spencer Cox doesn't like it. "Doom and gloom," he told participants at the Great Salt Lake Symposium, leads to apathy. Maybe he thinks we'll all just give up in the face of the shrinking lake and do nothing. Frankly, his plan for the lake is pretty much like doing nothing. "When we tell people that the sky is falling, what most people do is, they give up," Cox said. "If the Great Salt Lake is already done, if it's already dried up—we're all going to die from toxic dust—then I'm just going to go ahead and water my lawn." What the governor misses is that leadership is fighting against the things that lull us into complacency. Perhaps he hasn't noticed the fights against the Utah inland port or the anti-woman abortion ban. There's plenty of doom and gloom there, but it hasn't stopped anyone.

Catch and Release

Speaking of activism, the Utah Rivers Council is doing more than talking. It has joined with 12 municipal partners in a RainHarvest rain barrel program, the Deseret News reports. By capturing rain, residents can help prevent urban runoff that washes pollutants into streams and ultimately the Great Salt Lake. The program has sold 8,000 barrels over the past eight years. With a 50-gallon barrel, 400,000 gallons of water can be saved from municipal water supplies. That's not nothing. "According to the EPA, 30% of daily water is used outdoors. In the Snyderville Basin, that number is closer to 55%." Zach Frankel of the URC doesn't stop there. He has been advocating for more realistic water pricing in the state and lobbies against what he calls foolhardy projects like the Lake Powell Pipeline and Bear River Development.

Real Republicans Only

Utah lawmakers are a strange lot, especially when it comes to legislating on non-issues. Just take their latest effort to keep those radical left-wingers from voting for Republicans. When Becky Edwards ran against Sen. Mike Lee in 2022, activists hit the streets to persuade voters to switch to the GOP and support Edwards in the primary. The thought was that no Democrat could beat Lee in a general election, but perhaps a moderate Republican could win the hearts and votes of the primary electorate. According to Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, it was all about party-raiding to disrupt the election. There was a lot of interest in the 2020 gubernatorial race when Spencer Cox squeaked through the primary with 36.4% of the vote against Jon Huntsman's 34.6%. Last year, however, Lee won with nearly 62% against Edwards. And yet, Teuscher decided to make it harder still with SB365, making it so you can't change parties after April 1 of an election year. He must sense an impending tide of raiders.