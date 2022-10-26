Winners and Losers 

click to enlarge

When the Barbie Dolls and Tonka Toys of childhood have been left behind, and the kids are more-or-less "ready" to strike out on their own, there are plenty of decisions to be made. If the parents have done their job, the kids will have learned their basic social skills, developed some strong moral and ethical values and been adequately prepared to co-exist with most others on our planet.

Then, there's the matter of getting educated—something that hopefully creates financial stability and the establishment of a useful place in our society.

But perhaps most daunting is the choice of a lifetime partner—that's the trickiest decision of all. Surely, lasting post-wedding bliss is the ultimate goal for a newly-formed marital alliance, but storybooks, magical as they are, have not been accurate mirrors of life.

Every parent has smiled at the fairy-tale dreams of their children. But, recited by the tender, naïve lips of a child, the ideals of life are largely the domain of authors, songwriters and screen-writers. That doesn't mean perfection can't happen; it's just a little less common than what the storybooks say. Ah, yes, somewhere, out there, there may be a Prince Charming or princess that will transform the life of a grown kid into one of permanent bliss and a happily-ever-after ending.

When each of my own five children shared their dreams of a perfect marriage and life, I did what any good parent would do. I told them that getting a great life partner, though a bit of a crap-shoot, was a worthy goal and would have lasting implications. I also gave them a tidbit of my own down-home wisdom:

"If you want a perfect spouse, you need to create, from yourself, the kind of person that such a fine partner can respect and love."

In a sense, the choice of a mate is not so different from the upcoming elections. When we vote in a candidate, we create a type of marriage—one that should be based on the mutual welfare of both the constituents and elected leaders.

We ask the first-timers to "love, honor, and respect," and to hold our individuality sacred. For the incumbents, our vote is a renewal of vows, backed by the belief that our candidate is showing us respect and will continue to be a responsible, representative voice on our behalf.

The reality is that, if Americans don't hold our democracy dear—by doing the due diligence necessary for a quality selection—we'll get the kinds of "spouses" we deserve. That sounds a bit harsh, but the reality is that lazy voters can hand an election to the worst of candidates. The sad truth is, we've been building a history of losers that have won.

There are plenty of them: Doug Mastriano, Mark Finchem, Kari Lake, Jim Marchant, Kristina Karamo, and Matthew DePerno—to name a few—are some of the worst players seeking the public trust. They have all sworn, despite their hands on a bible, that they will work to promote the Big Lie and to make sure the GOP continues to interfere with the voters' right to choose.

That said, never before have Americans faced an election more important than 2022. And yet, never before have there been so many bad choices awaiting us at the polls. Sadly, the GOP has chosen to promote Howdy Doody-style puppets—candidates who are willing to be controlled by party strings. Qualifications for office are expendable, as long as a candidate will faithfully say "yes" to party leadership. Embracing lies is essential.

Most scary are the blatant attempts to put 2020 election-deniers, conspiracy theorists and seditionists in positions of grave responsibility—like secretary of state—that exert control over the election process. We should be scared.

Some will surely do their public duty, honoring each citizen's vote. But others have talked openly that they are ready to undermine the voice of the people if Republicans lose the vote.

Election day is getting so close, and there's so much riding on it.

Caught in the unfortunate aftermath of the hotly-contested 2020 presidential election, Americans are once again given the opportunity to control the direction of their country and, ultimately, decide if the bimbos, hucksters, rapists, crooks, mega-liars, brain-dead ex-football players and pseudo-devout "Christians" will be in the driver's seat—shaping the laws to favor only those who embrace similar political and social philosophies.

Voters must make the choice--whether politics, tribalism, and conspiracies will be allowed to supplant our inalienable rights. Though not as permanent as a "marriage," voters will be stuck with their choices for years to come.

Say "No" to fraud. Say "No" to traitors. Say "No more lies" to those who have worked, incessantly, toward the destruction of the American way.

Get the facts. Reject the BS. Vote, according to your conscience. With so many losers for candidates, it's time to make yourself a winner.

The author is a retired novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.