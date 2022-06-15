 Winner Winner | News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

June 17, 2022 News

Winner Winner 

Salt Lake City Weekly earns six local reporting awards at Utah Headliners banquet.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge Salt Lake City weekly was honored with several local reporting awards on Thursday, June 16, 2022. - ELIZABETH CONVERSE
  • Elizabeth Converse
  • Salt Lake City weekly was honored with several local reporting awards on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

DOWNTOWN—The Salt Lake City Weekly team picked up two 1st-place plaques and four 2nd-place honors for its 2021 reporting during Thursday's awards banquet for the Utah Headliners chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

The event, held at Gallivan Hall, saw Utah's top reporting talent gathered to recognize the state's best print, online, radio and television journalism. Special honors were awarded to the Utah Investigative Journalism project for its work on evictions, the staff of The Salt Lake Tribune for its reporting on police shootings, the team behind KSL's "Cold" and "Talking Cold" podcasts, reporter Cathy McKitrick and attorney David Reymann for their successful pursuit of public records, reporter Wendy Halloran for her investigative work around fugitive parolees and Utah State University journalism professor Brian Champagne for his mentorship and training of student journalists.

Longtime Deseret News copy editor Todd Curtis was also recognized with a lifetime achievement award, and received a standing ovation from his peers in attendance.

For the local media market, 2021 was the first time in more than 150 years that Utah was without a statewide daily newspaper, with both the Deseret News and The Salt Lake Tribune publishing primarily online and shifting to a weekly print schedule after the termination of their Joint Operating Agreement at the end of 2020. Ambiguity around the shifting industry landscape resulted in City Weekly competing against the major outlets in some categories, and against smaller, regional publications in other categories.

"I'm incredibly proud of our small staff," said City Weekly Publisher Pete Saltas. "For a newsroom of our size to compete and be recognized demonstrates the quality of the work we do every week."

City Weekly's award-winning slate included:

Writing and Reporting, Division B
Government, 1st Place—"Dividing Lines" by Katharine Biele
Government, 2nd Place—"Power Players" by Benjamin Wood

General Feature, 1st Place—"Got Ghosts?" by Carolyn Campbell

Religion/Values, 2nd Place—"Hitting the High Notes" by Jim Catano

Diversity and Equity—"No Woman Need Apply" by Christopher Smart

Writing and Reporting, Division A
Education, 2nd Place—"Making the Grade" by Benjamin Wood

Humor/Lifestyle Column—"Seasons Greetings" by Benjamin Wood

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

  |  

More News »

Trending

Latest in News

  • Guns Blazin'

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox urges Utahns to keep an “open mind” about any and all gun violence solutions.
    • By Benjamin Wood
    • Jun 16, 2022

  • Nine Nine Nope

    SLC Police arrest cyclist for stopping traffic during weekly 999 ride.
    • By Benjamin Wood
    • Jun 3, 2022

  • Gun Money

    Salt Lake City launches voluntary gun buy-back program after string of U.S. mass shootings.
    • By Benjamin Wood
    • Jun 3, 2022
  • More »
Promotions
···

© 2022 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation