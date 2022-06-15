Winner Winner 

click to enlarge Elizabeth Converse

Salt Lake City weekly was honored with several local reporting awards on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

DOWNTOWN—The Salt Lake City Weekly team picked up two 1st-place plaques and four 2nd-place honors for its 2021 reporting during Thursday's awards banquet for the Utah Headliners chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

The event, held at Gallivan Hall, saw Utah's top reporting talent gathered to recognize the state's best print, online, radio and television journalism. Special honors were awarded to the Utah Investigative Journalism project for its work on evictions, the staff of The Salt Lake Tribune for its reporting on police shootings, the team behind KSL's "Cold" and "Talking Cold" podcasts, reporter Cathy McKitrick and attorney David Reymann for their successful pursuit of public records, reporter Wendy Halloran for her investigative work around fugitive parolees and Utah State University journalism professor Brian Champagne for his mentorship and training of student journalists.

Longtime Deseret News copy editor Todd Curtis was also recognized with a lifetime achievement award, and received a standing ovation from his peers in attendance.

For the local media market, 2021 was the first time in more than 150 years that Utah was without a statewide daily newspaper, with both the Deseret News and The Salt Lake Tribune publishing primarily online and shifting to a weekly print schedule after the termination of their Joint Operating Agreement at the end of 2020. Ambiguity around the shifting industry landscape resulted in City Weekly competing against the major outlets in some categories, and against smaller, regional publications in other categories.

"I'm incredibly proud of our small staff," said City Weekly Publisher Pete Saltas. "For a newsroom of our size to compete and be recognized demonstrates the quality of the work we do every week."

City Weekly's award-winning slate included:



Writing and Reporting, Division B

Government, 1st Place—"Dividing Lines" by Katharine Biele

Government, 2nd Place—"Power Players" by Benjamin Wood



General Feature, 1st Place—"Got Ghosts?" by Carolyn Campbell



Religion/Values, 2nd Place—"Hitting the High Notes" by Jim Catano



Diversity and Equity—"No Woman Need Apply" by Christopher Smart



Writing and Reporting, Division A

Education, 2nd Place—"Making the Grade" by Benjamin Wood



Humor/Lifestyle Column—"Seasons Greetings" by Benjamin Wood