Will They Ever Learn?

What if the Legislature was trying to pull a fast one on you? Like, they already know what they want and what the outcome will be, but they really, really want you to think they've thought this through. That's what's happening during interim hearings of the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee. Let's start with a presentation by Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, who has led the state's fight against public lands. Ivory would have you believe he is very concerned about Utah's "grid reliability." The committee heard all the horrors of "decarbonization" from an expert from Texas. Yes, the state whose intentionally isolated power grid failed in 2011 and again, catastrophically, last year. Many experts say it was due to equipment failures and a lack of preparation. But keep watching this committee as they march not only against the federal government's attempt to save the environment, but also to keep the failing fossil fuel industry on perpetual life support.

Open and Empty

It's good to hear Gov. Spencer Cox is "open" to gun control. But it's obvious that no one's thinking this through. Maybe you're willing to depend on other people to flag a person as a threat, or maybe you're willing to wait on the mental health community to identify a threat and then treat it over years or a lifetime. The Guns-R-Us advocates would have you believe we should arm teachers who never wanted to be near a gun, barricade schools like they're prisons, or even teach kids to stop the bleeding of their injured classmates. Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George, sponsored Utah's no-permit-necessary concealed carry law and thinks it's all too complicated, and that limiting gun access will have no effect on gun violence, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Social media or bullying, he says, are the real culprits. Utah and the nation need to get over their abusive love affair with assault weapons, which can indeed catch varmints in the wild, but can also clean out a classroom just as easily.

Goodbye, Grass

Let's get everyone to get rid of their grass. Salt Lake County is moving in that direction, according to the Deseret News, which estimates the county saving 11 million gallons of water a year. It's not the full solution, but it's a good start. The county is switching its Murray playing fields to artificial turf and it will swap out grass with water wise plantings on 100 parking strips and islands. There are both upsides and downsides to the plan. Golf courses and other water-drains continue, and all we can do is "encourage" homeowners to get rid of their thirsty lawns. And then there's the less-than-ideal environmental impact of artificial turf, which takes a toll on soil and can contribute to microplastics in waterways. There are lots of sites that talk about alternatives to grass and artificial turf. Now may be a time to check them out.