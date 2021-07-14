 Will Rant for Dollars | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
July 14, 2021 News » Hits & Misses

Will Rant for Dollars 

Star-Spangled Brawling, Women At Work

Will Rant for Dollars
Maybe we're paying too much attention to Sen. Mike Lee, whose strategy of say-anything, say-it-loudly and say-it-with-alarm in order to feed fear and loathing to the base is straight out of Trump's playbook. The Trib's Bryan Schott pointed out the obvious—that he's doing this to raise money for his 2022 campaign. But it's not obvious to Lee's supporters who worry that children are being harmed by learning about the nation's tragically racist history. Lee rants that conservative Christian groups are downtrodden and face discrimination because they have to pay taxes. And he claims the left is "weaponizing" critical race theory, while, really, all they want to do is weaponize critical thinking. Other Republicans are lining up to run against Lee, including former Utah Rep. Becky Edwards and policy expert Ally Isom—a former LDS Church spokeswoman. Natalie (not-the-middle) Gochnour thinks Isom is refreshing, but Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, on KCPW 88.3 FM, says she seems weak. That might be sexist, but true-dat if you're playing the Trump card.

Star-Spangled Brawling
Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah, knew exactly what she was doing when she called the U.S. flag a symbol of hatred. But in these divisive times, you don't mess with national symbols. Even disdain for those Confederate statues created a conservative backlash. In a Deseret News article, Scott tried to reason, saying her comments stirred a needed conversation about racist groups flying the flag without pushback from the public. That didn't stop a defense from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox about the greatest country in the history of the world. Nor did it stop the GOP or Fox News talking head Jason Chaffetz from calling it "disgusting, more divisive, and flat out wrong." But Fast Company, a progressive business media brand, said the flag has always "meant different things to different people, but in our increasingly polarized era, it's become a symbol of division." Where was the outrage when it was being flown by white supremacists or waved by insurrectionists at the Capitol?

Women At Work
Becky Jacobs of Report for America continues her important study of the status of women in Utah, which should be shaking up the status quo. What tends to happen, though, is a little cheering and some hand-wringing, but ultimately no real change. What Jacobs found was some progress in The Beehive State, but it was slight and well behind U.S. women. It may be that Utah has had one of the largest gender wage gaps in the country for more than three decades. You'll hear people say it's because women are doing "women's work" in Utah, where baking bread and birthing kids is more acceptable than working for a degree or in an office. But once you closely compare men's and women's work, you'll find "some kind of discrimination in the workplace," said Lecia Langston of Workforce Services. Most demoralizing is the persistent lack of women in the Legislature. Despite the fact that many female lawmakers are Republican, still only 24% of the 104-member body are women.

