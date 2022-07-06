Will U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland indict former President Donald J. Trump for high crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection? As of June 29, the day after bombshell testimony by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Vegas oddsmakers gave Trump a 77.8% chance of not being indicted.

Hutchinson's testimony included details such as Trump knowing in advance of the siege that some members of the mob were armed, but told officials to let them through. She reiterated that Trump didn't want to stop the mob as it chanted "hang Mike Pence."

Hutchinson said that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani met with insurrectionists, including The Proud Boys, days ahead of Jan. 6. But Fox's Sean Hannity argued that Hutchinson was a poor witness. "We heard more rumors, a ton of hearsay and wow, a lot of impeached testimony."

By contrast, noted conservative author John Podhoretz said Hutchinson's testimony was devastating. "[A]s a result of the bombshells today, there's no question now that Donald Trump is staring down the barrel of an indictment for seditious conspiracy."

If Trump is not indicted it will send a signal that presidents are above the law. But if he is indicted, there's gonna be blood in the streets. Will he or won't he? Stay tuned on "As Our Democracy Turns."

Back to the Future

While you were gardening, golfing and drinking beer in June, the ultra-conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court changed your life, in many ways turning back the calendar to the 1960s or before. Here's a quick wrap-up.

Supreme Court: Abortion is too important to leave to the federal government, we must return it to the states.

Supreme Court: Gun rights are too important to leave to the states, we must return them to the federal government.

Supreme Court: The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) cannot regulate carbon emissions from power plants because that would be protecting the environment.

Supreme Court: Public school employees—and by extension other government employees—may offer public prayers on public property because of the First Amendment and a 1971 ruling that state government separate itself from promotion of religion. Huh?

Between the lines:

Abortion—Gay marriage and even contraception are next.

Second Amendment—Forget any new gun restrictions.

EPA—The government should not be regulating clean air and, potentially, any number of other things.

Separation of church and state—The Right is tired of this B.S. Let us pray.

The justices are in recess for the summer, but they will return along with the Dark Ages. Dress accordingly.

Had Enough?

Had enough of crazy fascist Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Sick and tired of lying con man Tucker Carlson?

Had it with Twitter twit Elon Musk?

Done with Animal House pledge Matt Gaetz?

Had enough of righteously ignorant Lauren Boebert?

Up to here with sleazy whack-job Ted Cruz?

Can't stomach Frau Ginni Thomas?

Had enough of creepy vaudevillian Rudy Giuliani?

Done with Prince-in-waiting Don Jr.?

Solution: Hit the "off" button on the TV.

(Editor's note: The American Psychotic Association warns that watching news on TV can damage the frontal lobes. Read newspapers instead.)

Postscript—That'll do it for another American birthday—our 246th—here at Smart Bomb, where our staff actually read the First Amendment that states in part: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion ..." Shifting gears: Elvis is back.

That's right Wilson, the new biopic—cleverly named "Elvis"—relives the rock 'n roll king's life and times. When his recording of "That's Alright, Mama" debuted on the radio in 1954, he had done what no one else had. Elvis brought black music—then called "race music"—to white audiences. His performance of "Hound Dog," including his wild hip gyrations, on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in September '56 was nothing short of a cultural earthquake rocking America.

Elvis had spent his adolescent years in Memphis, Tenn., sneaking into African American blues clubs on Beale Street. But the entertainment industry can be hard on its practitioners. Elvis died in 1977 at 42. He lives on as a money-making icon shilling everything from T-shirts and sunglasses to snow globes and stained glass.

Elvis impersonators have been everywhere—there was even a skydiving act, The Flying Elvises. Time moves on and this country is nothing like it was in the '50s and '60s. The Supreme Court is trying to fix that, in the meantime you can see the movie.

Well Wilson, Elvis Presley still looms large across Americana. The blues is the foundation of rhythm & blues, upon which rock 'n roll was built. A lot of our best music bubbled up out of the Mississippi Delta, the by-product of slavery, Jim Crow and the indomitable African-American spirit. Alright Wilson, lay it on us:

Well, that's all right, mama

That's all right for you

That's all right mama, just anyway you do

Well, that's all right, that's all right.

That's all right now mama, anyway you do

Mama she done told me,

Papa done told me too

'Son, that gal your foolin' with,

She ain't no good for you'

But, that's all right, that's all right.

That's all right now mama, anyway you do

I'm leaving town, baby

I'm leaving town for sure

Well, then you won't be bothered with

Me hanging 'round your door

Well, that's all right, that's all right.

That's all right now mama, anyway you do

"That's Alright, Mama"—written by Arthur Crudup