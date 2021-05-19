click to enlarge

Wildside Bowls Opens

Warmer months always prompt us to get in touch with all the great outdoor activities that Utah has to offer, and Wildside Bowls (12243 S. Draper Gate Drive, Ste. 3, Draper) is here to help recharge your batteries. The Wildside Bowls cuisine of choice comes in the form of antioxidant-heavy acai and pitaya bowls topped with fresh fruit, granola and other goodies. In addition to the more traditional bowls, Wildside Bowls includes coconut bowls made with organic coconut cream and agave along with their trademark Blue Majik Bowls made with coconut cream, mango, pineapple and blue spirulina. Check out their colorful offerings on Instagram (@wildsidebowls) for all their new menu updates.

RJ Grill Opens

Our neighbors to the north recently welcomed RJ Grill (571 W. 2600 South, Bountiful, 801-992-3320, rjgrillut.com), a nostalgic little burger joint that also whips up wings and breakfast burritos. Take a quick stroll through their Instagram page (@rjgrill_) and you'll see bacon mac 'n' cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, stacked breakfast sandos and the Fluffy Burger, which appears to use grilled cheese sandwiches as hamburger buns—never a bad call in my book. According to their website, the RJ Grill team prides itself on using ingredients from local farmers markets for all their cooking, which is rare in a diner-style burger joint such as this. Next time you're north of Salt Lake, this place is worth a look.

Doughboy's Pizza Opens

If you happen to find yourself in the more southern reaches of the Wasatch Front, you'll want to grab a slice at Doughboy's Pizza (380 N. 850 East, Lehi, doughboyslehi.com). It follows that Doughboy's would also offer chicken wings, but there are a few surprises on the menu as well. I'm tickled they offer onion rings and fries, as these junk food faves are perfect complements to some nice cheesy pizza. Doughboy's also serves up ice cream from the Happy Valley-approved BYU Creamery inside a cup, cone or doughnut—yeah, you read that right, you can get a doughnut ice cream sandwich as a chaser to your pie of choice. Why am I not there already?

