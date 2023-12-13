Why go to First Baptist Church? 

click image Christmas Service

Baptist? Are you kidding me? I would not be caught dead in a Baptist Church! If these are your sentiments then you would fit right in at First Baptist Church of Salt Lake City. They are not your typical fire and brimstone, turn or burn, condemning, judging, "walk the Romans Road" and "pray the Sinner's Prayer" kinda Baptists. They are the come-as-you-are, bring the whole family, tree-hugging, gay-loving, faith-in-action kinda Baptists. What you will discover when you visit is that they are diverse, friendly, intergenerational, open-minded, genuine, and truly happy to have you there, whatever your situation (plus a good cup of coffee). What you won't find is condemnation, judgement, shame and guilt (Or that Jell-O with vegetables in it. What is that about?)

First Baptist Church, part of the American Baptist Churches, USA denomination, is a community that truly tries to welcome everybody. That means that all genders, LGBTQ or straight, young and old are all welcome to fully participate in the life of the church, including in leadership. It means that families of all forms and makeup are nurtured and celebrated. FBC offers all kinds of programs for all ages: Youth and Young Adult Groups, Bible Study, Adult Sunday School with Children's activities, "Praise Club" for kids, American Baptist Women and a Men's Group called "Beers with Bros"

First Baptist Church doesn't just stay in their own little bubble but are out in the community trying to do good just for the sake of doing good and contributing positive things to the world. First Baptist is partner with organizations like the Homeless Youth Resource Center, Family Promise, Crossroads Urban Center, Utah Coalition of Religious Communities, The Road Home, and many other worth-while organizations with contributions of not only money, but time as well. First Baptist Church is also committed to social justice and being a voice for those who need to be heard. First Baptist is actively involved in advocating for fair immigration practices, marriage equality, protections for the poor, fair housing, health care and many other issues where their faith values are impacted by the culture around them. If there is a rally for a good cause, you will likely see First Baptist there.

If you ask them what they believe it will be hard to answer because First Baptist Church encourages each other to be on their own faith journey and gives each person freedom to articulate that faith in any way that is helpful to them. As a result, they do not have doctrinal statements or creeds that they must all agree to, but live in the tension of bringing all different perspectives together and wrestling with the Bible, their traditions and their own experiences to make sense of the world and God's activity in it. Of course, the lens they look through to accomplish this is the life and teachings of Jesus, but they leave a lot of room for people to explore what that picture of faith looks like for them.

Sunday Services start at 11:00 am | 800 S 1300 E in Salt Lake City | www.firstbaptist-slc.org