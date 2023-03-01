click to enlarge

White Fright

Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, isn't alone. This notion that we should shut down discussions on racism, that we should not talk about "inclusion" or "equity" isn't just exhausting, it's terrifying. "I'm more than tired physically. I'm tired spiritually and mentally from fighting," Hollins—Utah's only Black lawmaker—told her House colleagues after they passed HB451, which would have restricted the use of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training. Ever since ex-President Trump banned DEI for the federal workforce, diversity has become a right-wing punching bag. The Penn Political Review pushes back. "Schools must begin teaching the socialized construction of race to give students a deeper understanding of how diverse identities experience the same country." HB451 failed this year, but the issue will be back. With bills like these, we're rewriting history according to white nationalism.

Cold Shoulder

It's not a bad thing that the Legislature is focusing on the unsheltered. But sadly, lawmakers don't understand the depth or the intricacies of the problem. This year, they're pushing money at the problem, which doesn't really do much. A House committee passed out a homeless services bill to fund and mandate winter overflow shelters. It all sounds good until you get to the part where it has to be below 15 degrees before it kicks in. Sure, there are some homeless people who refuse to go to shelters, but the number of tents lining the capital city belies that. Nonprofits are trying to fill the services gap, but at some point, government needs to come up with real plans. Former Senate President Wayne Niederhauser is working quietly behind the scenes, but as the state's homeless point person, now is the time for him to speak out.

Sexy Talk

There is, at least, a spark of hope for the LGBTQ+ community. After meeting with Equality Utah, Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, amended his "Don't Say Gay" bill to a "Don't Say Sex" bill. "HB550 would have required school districts to ensure that classroom instruction or classroom discussion that an educator or other adult leads on sexuality, including sexual orientation or gender identity ... does not occur in kindergarten through grade 3," the Deseret News reports. The amendment deletes "sexual orientation or gender identity." At press time, the bill was parked in the House Transportation Committee. So, this could change, but at least there's been some compromise.