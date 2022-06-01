Where to Pride 

Courtesy of the Artist

Elsewhere in this special issue, you can find a comprehensive listing of "official" events connected to Pride weekend. But those aren't the only places (or ways) that you can celebrate Pride Month, whether in Salt Lake City proper or elsewhere in Utah. Here's just a starting point for Pride-adjacent activities full of music, celebration, history and fun, beginning this week and running throughout June.

Hogle Zoo "Zoo Brew": "Pride" takes on a double-meaning at this event supporting the Niasa Lion Project. Enjoy a unique opportunity to experience the zoo at night, including animal training demonstrations, all while enjoying live music and beers from local brewers including Kiitos, UTOG and Moab Brewery. One-of-a-kind Pride flag-themed animal art is also scheduled to be on sale during the event. 2600 Sunnyside Ave., Wednesday, June 1, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., $19.95 admission with drink tickets individually priced, hoglezoo.org

Out Loud: Kaleidoscopic @ Utah Museum of Contemporary Art: Every year (major pandemics notwithstanding), the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art hosts a 12-week workshop series for LGBTQIA+ teen artists under the umbrella of the Out Loud program, pairing them with mentors to create work that conveys their experiences. This year's exhibition, Kaleidoscopic, once again showcases the resulting work, as the youth employ a wide range of media to capture self-discovery and self-exploration. 20 S. West Temple, through June 8, open Wed. – Sat., suggested $8 donation, utahmoca.org

The Colorful Collective @ Urban Arts Gallery: The gallery offers a new spin on its traditional June "SLC Queer" show with an exhibition paying homage to the distinctive challenges of the queer experience in Utah. The displayed art is the work of queer-identifying artists on queer themes, including the importance of communicating queer history. 116 S. Rio Grande St., through July 3 with artist reception Friday, June 17, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., regular gallery hours Tuesday – Sunday, noon – 9 p.m., urbanartsgallery.org

Judith Blair Peterson: The Colors of Liberty: Local artist Judith Blair Peterson explores a personal journey begun when her own some came out to her as gay more than 20 years ago. Consisting of work created entirely during the pandemic, the exhibition includes 50 LGBTQ-themed works, including the 12-foot-tall rainbow-hued Lady Liberty that gives the exhibition its title (pictured). Featured speakers will also be on site on select days. Trolley Square 2nd floor, 602 E. 500 South, through June 26, facebook.com/Judith20222

The Monarch Queer Prom/Rainbow Market: For all those who didn't get a chance to be themselves at their prom—or for all those who just want a great formal party—join DJ Woodbury at Ogden's The Monarch arts venue for an evening of drinks and dancing. With every ticket purchase, $5 goes to the Rainbow Project, which creates visible demonstrations of love for LTBTQIA+ people. The following week, The Monarch hosts a Rainbow Market, with work by local makers and creators, along with live music performances. 455 25th St., Ogden; Queer Prom Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., $25, 21+, eventbrite.com/e/queer-prom-tickets-344329467707?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=799f3cd72d&mc_eid=7de3ee9793; Rainbow Market Saturday, June 11, noon – 4 p.m.

City Weekly Pride Pageant: The 11th incarnation of this publication's own pride celebration highlights Utah's most talented drag personalities in an evening of performance and competition for the Pageant crown, hosted by Sequoia. A curated list of competitors will be judged on the personality expressed on stage and in interviews, through talent performances and in evening gown. And the audience gets to be part of choosing the winner. Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Thursday, June 2, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., $15 advance/$20 day of show, cwstore.cityweekly.net

Green Pig Block Party: A tradition that was once confined to the rooftop patio of the venerable pub has since expanded to take over an entire street. Princess Kennedy hosts a full day of music and celebration on Pride Sunday, featuring Retrograde, Nixbeat, DJ Latu, DJ Shiny Jacket, DJ Flex, DJ Braxton and DJ Geovante. That's only the culmination of a full weekend of activities, including a Saturday party and Thursday night karaoke. 31 E. 400 South, Block Party Sunday, June 5, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., for additional events visit facebook.com/greenpigpub

Lydia Conklin: Rainbow, Rainbow: The award-winning author presents from their new collection of short stories exploring a wide range of facets of the queer and trans experience, including love in the time of COVID, a lesbian couple looking for a sperm donor, a trans YouTube convention and the challenges of sex addiction. Michelle Tea facilitates the Crowdcast virtual conversation, sponsored by The King's English Bookshop. Online via kingsenglish.com, Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m., free but registration required.

Wiseguys Pride Comedy Show: Utah's premier comedy venue turns its mic over to some of the state's best queer comedians, including headliner Ryan Erwin, Scott Fillmore, Daniel Spencer and more. Local drag queens fill out the program for even more high-spirited hilarity. 194 S. 400 West, Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., $25 general admission, 21+, wiseguyscomedy.com

Pride Under Lights @ Loveland Living Planet Aquarium: The regular monthly outdoor event on the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium's Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory (EECO) structure gets a Pride-ful spin at this family-friendly celebration. Local organizations including Encircle, Mama Dragons and Utah Pride Center join the festivities, including a light show, music, local food trucks and activities. 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, Friday, June 24, 7 p.m., $10-$15, thelivingplanet.com