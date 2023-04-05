Where the hell is the Latter-day Saint's heavenly mother? 

click to enlarge

Warning: Do not pray to Mother in Heaven. Mormon authorities also caution not to mention feminine authority—it could throw the Celestial Kingdom totally out of whack.

True, Catholics have Mother Mary, but she never messes with God. What we're talkin' about here is the wife of Heavenly Father, aka Mrs. God—you married men know all too well what that means.

Some Latter-day Saints—the Mormons—insist there is a Heavenly Mother on account of church founder Joseph Smith saying Heavenly Father probably has a wife or two. Early Mormon Eliza Snow wrote the hymn, “O My Father,” more than hinting at Eternal Mother. And lately, Heavenly Mother has been making cameo appearances here and there, including in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” where she plays the role of Yul Brynner.

But hold on to your handcart, The Bible refers to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Where's Heavenly Mother? Shopping? Outa sight, outa mind.

Some authorities warn that praying to Mother in Heaven could make Mormons look polytheistic, and the church already has enough problems surrounding polygamy, Jell-O and that thing where people return from the dead to get baptized. For now, Heavenly Mother will just have to stay in the Celestial kitchen. Smores, anyone?

Ban Books Not Guns

People who are afraid of guns think nothing of letting our children read smut in school libraries that can make them weird.You think gun nuts are nuts? Well then, check out “And Tango Makes Three.”

This so-called children's book is about two male penguins—Chip and Silo—who are taking turns sitting on a rock because they think it's an egg. It gives Mister Mom a whole new meaning. How many ways could that screw a kid up. “Johnny, what are you doing?” “I'm trying to hatch this rock.” No wonder youngsters these days don't know if they want to wear boys clothes or fashions for girls.

Meanwhile, the libs who say Chip and Silo are cool want to rid the country of semi-automatic firearms because once in a while somebody kills a bunch of kids at school. First off, kids don't get shot every day. So far this year, only 9,800 people have been killed in gun violence—and they're not all children. Some are teachers.

At the same time, how many kids read about Chip and Silo and want to be penguins or things we don't even have names for? Do you want your kid reading Captain Underpants, Jack of Hearts (and Other Parts) and Two Toucans Can? Or do you want them to be able to quick-draw and kill a psycho shooter who busts into second grade. It's a no-brainer, Captain Underpants.

Voted Out of Existence

Descartes said: “I think, therefore I am.” Fortunately, the 17th century French philosopher doesn't live in 2023 Montana. Think what he will, the state Legislature could soon determine that if Descartes were trans and alive today, he simply would not exist. You think, but tough shit, therefore you aren't in our sanctimonious Christian Montana.

In keeping with their red-state legislative comrades, Montana lawmakers are passing a raft of bills aimed at nullifying transgender folks. They have targeted gender-affirming health care, drag shows (of course), and “obscene” books (Chip and Silo) in public and school libraries.

Not least, a bill now in the Montana House would strip legal recognition from trans people. If it's anything like the recent red state fads to punish them, it soon could spread to other parts of MAGA America—“home of the brave, land of the free … except for trans folks.” If the legislation passes, trans people would be defined by their sex at birth so that reassigned birth certificates, driver licenses and other documents would not reflect their gender identity. According to state law then, transgender people would not exist.

Of course, they would exist, but why deal in reality when in godlike fashion legislators can make the world over in their own image—white, narrow-minded and judgmental.

Postscript— Think of a world without Trump. Ahh, how refreshing. Better than a trip to the Bahamas or the Alps. The air would be sweet and fresh, devoid of that rotten-egg Trump cologne smell. There would be less hate, less lying and less vile posturing.

Well, sorry Wilson, this is not a bad dream, it's the good ol' USA and it's for real. That is why it is essential that we focus on good stuff to keep from going insane. Here's something from the Springfield News-Leader: Kristina Dines, who had three toes amputated after her husband shot her, grew all three digits back after members of the James River Church prayed over her.

Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden found that mindfulness is better at treating social anxiety when combined with sniffing body odor. According to Sky News, the B.O. was collected from people watching movies and, no, it didn't matter whether they were watching comedy or horror.

The Associated Press reported that the Australian company Vow has made a meatball using the genetic sequence of an extinct mammoth. Vow grew the mammoth cells in a lab that yielded a meatball “somewhere between the size of a softball and a volleyball.” Not even Donald Trump could make that up: “I've got balls the size of volleyballs.” Sure you do, Donald.

Well Wilson, in troubled times we turn to music to keep from losing it altogether. It's the ancient and essential rhythms that keep us going when all else seems to fail. And if you hum or sing long enough, you might remember, at least for a time, how good it feels to be alive despite the ongoing tumult. So get the guys in the band, Wilson, and light it up:

“Wondering Where the Lions Are”—Bruce Cockburn