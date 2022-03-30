What's Behind 'Release the Kraken'?—OMG! 

We had no idea about the serious doodoo we could have been in—they were going to release the "Kraken" and that's some pretty scary stuff. We know this because Trump attorney and wingnut Sidney Powell is said to be the Master Kraker. It came to light when a load of texts between Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Mark Meadows, then the chief of staff to President Donald Trump, were made public by The Washington Post.

The texts revealed that right-wing nutcase Ginni-the-Ninny was pushing hard for Meadows to complete a coup to keep Biden out of the White House. On Nov 19, 2020, Ginni texted: "Mark, sounds like Sidney and her team are getting inundated with evidence of fraud. ... Release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down."

Exactly what that means is up for debate. According to Merriam-Webster, Kraken is "a fabulous Scandinavian sea monster." But the Urban Dictionary says it could be any number of things, including: a large derriere, a dildo, part of a sex act, a bowel movement or spiced rum. Wilson and the band think she was saying, "release the shit" in reference to Sidney Powell's "evidence." On the other hand, she could have been saying, "Release the dildos." We'll just never know for sure.

"Trans" Outlawed in Utah—"Dems" Could be Next

The Utah Legislature, in an emergency special session last week, voted to have the words "transgender" and "trans" struck from the dictionary. And not just Merriam-Webster—all dictionaries, including the hipster What-Up Dictionary. It isn't clear how the new law could be implemented, but lawmakers didn't seem too concerned about it.

Further, the Republican majority voted to ban the use of "trans" in any public school or public building anywhere in Utah, hoping that would stop teachers from putting "bad ideas" into the kids' heads. A last-minute amendment excluded Salt Lake City Hall because conservative lawmakers agreed all those folks down there would flout the law on account of being "progressive"—another word lawmakers are thinking of banning.

A motion to add the word "Democrat" to the banned word list failed by a slim margin, largely because caucus leaders warned it would make Utah look like a one-party state and might put off tourists and techies (who could be, perish the thought, progressive).

Electra Glide, a Republican lawmaker from Orem, said God had called upon her and the GOP to keep the Deep State from convincing youth to become transgender because, "Jesus said it would really mess up girls soccer."

Official U.S. Senate Shit Show

As a special presentation, the staff here at Smart Bomb reviewed and condensed for the benefit of our readers the important parts of the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing for the nomination of U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri: Judge Brown, isn't it true that you not only let purveyors of child porn off easy, but actually gave them tickets to Disneyland—and E-Tickets at that? And isn't it true that you often frequent Hillary Clinton's pizzeria where they offer parts of dead babies as pizza toppings? And isn't it true that you often order the baby-parts topping? Who's the victim here? Are you saying babies should be toppings?

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: Judge Brown, I'm surprised you can't answer these easy questions, but I'm going to ask anyway. If I say I'm a woman, am I a woman? I'm not finished. Now, what if I wear a bustier and have an exposed midriff and my thong is showing—then am I a woman? Answer, damnit!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina: We know you love terrorists, Judge, because we have it from dependable sources that you snuck ice cream to them and it wasn't any old ice cream—it was Starlight Mint. What do you say to that, Judge? You eat pizza called "mushrooms and baby-fingers," you can't tell that Ted Cruz is a woman and you somehow smuggle Starlight Mint into Guantanamo. Don't smile, judge—this isn't some kind of morality play, this is an official United States Senate Shit Show.

Postscript—That's gonna do it for another week here at Smart Bomb, where our staff keeps track of the trials and tribulations of "Mother in Heaven," so you don't have to. She's having an up and down year over at Temple Square and across the street at the LDS Church Tower of Power.

The latest: Church bigwigs (all male, of course) warn the faithful not to pray to Mother in Heaven, according to Tribune ace Peggy Fletcher Stack, on account of Jesus saying to pray only to Father in Heaven. But wait—church founder Joseph Smith said it only made sense that Heavenly Father had a wife. And yes, Wilson, maybe he had more than just one. There could be a bunch of Heavenly Mothers and that, no doubt, would really screw things up.

No, Peggy Fletcher Stack did not write that. It came from Wilson and the band, whose expertise is music and debauchery, not religion. But we digress.

For native Americans, The Great Spirit has no gender and is a life force known as Wakan Tanka in Lakota and Gitche Manitou in Algonquian. That's cool, but get this: Hindus have 33 core gods, among them Brahma (creator), Vishnu (preserver) and Shiva (destroyer). Hindu gods do have gender differences. Mormon women might want to check that out. On the other hand, maybe not.

Well Wilson, you and your bandmates may not be religious, but you are into spirituality—Mother Earth, Sister Moon and all that. So why don't you get the band to put down the bong and give a shout-out to our Mormon sisters and Mother in Heaven:

Well, that's all right, mama

That's all right for you

That's all right mama, just anyway you do

Well, that's all right, that's all right.

That's all right now mama, anyway you do

Mama she done told me,

Papa done told me too

'Son, that gal your foolin' with,

She ain't no good for you'

But, that's all right, that's all right.

That's all right now mama, anyway you do

I'm leaving town, baby

I'm leaving town for sure

Well, then you won't be bothered with

Me hanging 'round your door

Well, that's all right, that's all right.

That's all right now mama, anyway you do

"That's All Right Mama"—written by Arthur Crudup, popularized by Elvis Presley.