'Reprehensible': Utah Senators join chorus of condemnation against State School Board member who targetted student online 

Utah Board of Education

State School Board member Natalie Cline

CAPITOL HILL—The highest-ranking members of the Utah Senate were unanimous in their objections to State School Board member Natalie Cline on Thursday, after Cline targeted a high school student in a since-deleted post on social media.

Cline—a far-right politician prone to controversial statements and actions—had shared a flyer from a high school girls' basketball team on Facebook and heavily implied that one of the players was a transgender female. The inaccurate post generated a wave of vile, hateful and violent comments and was swiftly criticized by Equality Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deirdre Henderson and others.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, denounced Cline's actions and said that lawmakers from both political parties would be exploring what actions may be necessary, potentially including Cline's impeachment if she does not voluntarily resign.

"What she did was reprehensible and we condemn it as strongly as we possibly can," Adams said. "We’re looking at all options, like we do with everything."

Late Wednesday evening, Cox and Henderson released a joint statement describing Cline's behavior as "unconscionable" and urging the State School Board to hold her accountable. Cox also suggested on social media that he had donated to Cline's opponent in the November election.

“The last thing our children need is an elected official harassing them on social media," the governor and lieutenant governor said. "Sadly, this is not the first time that board member Cline has embarrassed the state of Utah and State Board of Education."

Equality Utah, in its statement, said that Cline had perpetuated a "modern-day witch hunt" and sunk to a new level of bullying and "depravity."

"No child—be they straight, gay, or transgender—should be mocked, doxxed and humiliated by elected officials," the statement read. "We are bracing to confront a wave of vigilantism in Utah bathrooms and locker rooms, and even more scrutiny of teenage athletes’ physical appearances in high schools. "

The State School Board also released a statement on Thursday condemning Cline's behavior, while noting that it is not within the board's power to unseat a duly elected member. In previous incidents, the school board had taken unprecedented steps to formally censure Cline, who has demonstrated a habit of espousing troubling political views and a clear lack of judgement in public social media posts.

"Board Leadership is very concerned about this post and the harm it has caused to students and families in Utah," the school board stated. "We are deeply saddened by the events that have taken place and will be taking prompt action regarding this matter as determined by the full Board."

Impeachment powers are vested in the Utah Legislature and on Thursday, Senate leaders said that while they would prefer for Cline to voluntarily remove herself from public office, a review of her actions could potentially rise to a level that requires formal expulsion.

"It would be very helpful is she resigns immediately," said Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City. "That would alleviate lots of things."

Cline's blunder came shortly on the heels of a new law prohibiting the use of gender-designated restrooms by transgender individuals, including children. That bill was fast-tracked through the Legislature and immediately signed into law by Cox, following similar efforts in previous years to restrict gender-affirming health care and to prevent transgender athletes from competing in sporting activities.

Asked about the potential correlation between those bills and an emerging trend of gender vigilantism, Adams downplayed the more onerous aspects of those laws while emphasizing that processes are in place—like a state commission that evaluates student athlete eligibility—and that parents should allow those processes to play out and refrain from interfering in other families' affairs.

"When you think about this, no one should put anyone else’s kids' pictures on Facebook no matter what the issue—that’s just not a good thing," he said. "Even if what she posted was accurate, it's wrong. It's doubly wrong if its inaccurate."

In a subsequent Facebook post, Cline offered something of a qualified apology, expressing regret for the "negative attention" she had drawn to an innocent student, while otherwise defending her actions.

"We live in strange times when it is normal to pause and wonder if people are what they say they are because of the push to normalize transgenderism in our society," Cline wrote. "But that is definitely not the case with this student, and I apologize again that the conversation around the post turned personal, that was never the intention, and again, I removed the post as soon as I realized what had transpired."

Cline went on in her pseudo-apology post to reference a Utah man who ignited a similar controversy by erroneously challenging the gender of a student athlete. The man was banned from future games, which Cline described as his being "trespassed" by administrators.

"The ground is shifting with so many exceptions being made to the rules that it's hard to know what the rules are any more," Cline wrote, "which leads to misunderstanding and confusion on all sides of what used to be a black and white issue."

Cedar City Republican Sen. Evan Vickers, the Senate majority leader, said Thursday that his caucus had not yet had a chance to discuss Cline's actions or how best to proceed, including whether impeachment was warranted.

"I was appalled at what happened here," Vickers said. "I would prefer that she step down. Of course, that’s her choice."

And St. George Republican Sen. Don Ipson, a senior member of the Utah Senate, said it was hard for him to imagine someone in a position to govern children going so far "off the charts."

"It’s just appalling," he said. "It’s unbelievable that people who love and care for kids, supposedly, would go there."

Escamilla, who leads the Senate's Democratic caucus, said the minority party would be speaking with legal counsel about what statutes might apply to Cline and how to proceed. She said that could include anything from charges related to cyber-bullying to proposing amendments to state law in order to criminalize the warrantless targeting of a person's gender identity.

"We're looking to everything in our current statute," Escamilla said.