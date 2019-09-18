 What a Luxury | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

September 18, 2019 News » Hits & Misses

What a Luxury 

The latest in downtown's rising towers. Stock up on that 3.2 beer, folks. Plus, lawmakers seem to be conveniently missing in action.

What a Luxury
Imagine this: a truly walkable community for the high and mighty, right here in Salt Lake City. It's walkable only if you never leave your one of 380 units among the 39 floors of luxury apartments. If you don't want to walk, take one of the high-speed elevators. You can avoid the two levels of "exclusive penthouse" and ride down to what designers say "create a unique vertical urban community," according to the Deseret News. There will be 24-hour concierge, package delivery, dry-cleaning services, a pet spa and other services "that will make the urban living experience convenient and uniquely luxurious," the project's designers say. We're sure you can't wait for the arrival of the tallest building in the state at 75 E. 200 South, even if you can afford it only in your dreams. Something will be going up because for sure there won't be a groundswell from the "Save Carl's Jr." protesters.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Drink a Beer!
Utahns can't get fair boundaries, Medicaid expansion or medical cannabis, but they might be able to get stronger beer. The thing is that there might be a little shortage for awhile as the dust settles, a Fox 13 report warns. And KSL Channel 5 says the transition by Oct. 31 is going to be a "logistical nightmare." It's enough to drive you to drink—just not beer. You'll remember it used to be 3.2 beer unless you ventured into the liquor store. Now we're moving up in the world to 4%. That's 4, not 4.8 like everywhere else in the country. One report said local brewers wanted 4% because apparently that's so special. And of course, the LDS church objected to 4.8, which just makes you wonder if anyone in the church really knows the difference between 4% and 4.8% alcohol.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Missing Lawmakers
Remember how "the people" passed a redistricting law to set up an independent advisory commission to the Legislature? Gerrymandering is not so much about favoring a certain political party as it is maintaining the status quo. In Utah, even Republicans don't get a good shot at challenging incumbents. But the real reason stems from legislators' disdain of the public they serve. Enter Park City where Action Utah hosted an event to bring Summit County's five state legislators together to talk about gerrymandering and ballot initiatives. But two legislators from the county—Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden, and Rep. Logan Wilde, R-Croydon—just couldn't be bothered to go. The Park Record specifically called out Christensen because absence is his M.O. He's been around since 2005, safe in a gerrymandered district where he doesn't have to answer to those troublesome constituents.

