West Coast pale ales from Fisher and Bewilder 

Mike Riedel

The West Coast style of pale ales are traditionally known for their bold hop aroma, high bitterness and citrus/piney notes and flavors. This week's selections tend to follow this flavor philosophy.

Fisher - Crest Express: With the high-elevation snow finally pulling back, it's almost time for a crest lap or two. In honor of this legendary biking trail, Fisher Brewing has partnered up with Level Nine Sports to make this special American pale ale that features Amarillo and Zappa hops.

This beer pours a mostly clear, medium copper/amber color, with a near-teeming tower of puffy, loosely foamy and bubbly ecru head, which leaves some broadly rendered sudsy cloud pattern lace around the glass as it gently sinks out of sight. It smells of grainy and doughy caramel malt, muddled tropical fruit notes, some further domestic orange and white grapefruit citrus rind, plus a hard-water flintiness and more leafy, weedy and piney green hop bitters.

The taste is grainy caramel malt, a touch of biscuity toffee, some guava, pineapple and mango exotic fruitiness (which comes at the expense of the citrus notes), more wet stone essences and some understated leafy, soapy and musky floral verdant hoppiness. The carbonation is adequate in its palate-supporting frothiness, the 5.0 percent body a solid middleweight and generally smooth. It finishes off-dry, the malt not yet giving up the ghost, while the lingering hops, er, set up camp.

Verdict: This is a rather engaging and highly enjoyable version of the style, and the varied hops are more flavorful than bitter, as proclaimed. It's easy to drink, and yeah, it is inspiring in me the desire to, well, hit the trails!

Bewilder - Chick Flip: This Pink Boots Society Double IPA features the sixth annual blend of hops that feature Loral, Ekuanot and HBC 586 cones. The pour here is super nice, with a straw-yellow, golden-ish colored beer holding up a couple fingers of bone-white head that laces incredibly well. The nose displays some of the most desirable elements of this year's Pink Boots hop blend. The bright citrus (particularly lime) is definitely amplified here by the supportive citrus element, followed by some catty funk along with notes of grapefruit, lychee and grassiness. There's even a little essence of white wine, with kind of a tropical/stone fruit/mineral notes.

On the tongue, this has a lot of chewy oat-like malt combined with dank and grassy hoppiness, melding notes of light tropical fruit cocktail with some bright citrus and herbal elements. Pineapple-like intensity combines with lime, tangerine, passion fruit and mango. A bit of chalkiness mid-palate gets a little indefinite here and there, but I really like the complex hop elements up front and in the finish.

Verdict: I wish this were a little bit crisper, but it really does drink pretty nicely for its 9.0 percent ABV, and it brings out the hops in a pretty balanced and representative manner.

Chick Flip has only been for sale in the market for six days as of this writing; beers like these benefit well from their freshness. Sometimes you'll run across an IPA that features double dry-hopping to accentuate the already big hop flavors. The hop burn can sometimes be present in the freshest batches. The near week-long rest in the can has this one drinking at its optimal freshness, so hit up Bewilder sooner rather than later. Thanks to Fisher's new bar license, you can now enjoy high-ABV beers at the brewery. Though Crest Express is at 5.0 percent, it gives you the opportunity to get familiar with Fisher's portfolio all in one stop. Both of these beers come in 16-ounce cans. As always, cheers!