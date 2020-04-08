 We're Still Here | Drink | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 08, 2020 Eat & Drink » Drink

We're Still Here 

Utah's brewers aren't going anywhere, and here's the proof.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
MIKE RIEDEL
  • Mike Riedel

I keep asking myself, "Will this be the week we'll have no new suds?" Then, out of the blue, I get a text from one of our remarkable brewers. They exclaim that they're still alive and have new adult beverages for us to fill our pandemic bunkers with. As long as they keep making them, City Weekly and I will keep you up-to-date on these offerings. We've got your back in all things beer-and-brewery-related. That being said, check out these two very different new IPAs.

Uinta Brewing Co. Free Form Lo-Cal IPA: This beer is a part of Uinta's new line of "lo-cal" Beers. The Free Form label promises ales and lagers that will be below 100 calories per serving and keep the carbs in the basement. This IPA, for example, is listed to have 3.0 grams of carbs. It pours a hazy, pale golden-yellow color not turbid by any means because it has more of an unfiltered look to it. The nose is of grainy and crackery cereal malt, muddled domestic citrus peel, a stoney flintiness and some earthy, musty, piney green hop bitters. The taste is gritty and grainy pale malt with a bit of mixed-pomme fruitiness. Orange and lemon citrus notes, then a damp minerality and more understated leafy, weedy and piney hoppiness finish the effect.

Overall: This certainly comes off as an earnest attempt to be a flavorful low-calorie and low-carb beer. It emerges as a nice Brut IPA, plenty dry with minimal sweet malts to fatten you up. The 4.0% alcohol also manages to keep the calories down. This will kill as a great recreating beer, but if you're looking for more of a flavor bomb look towards Uinta's Hop Nosh.

Level Crossing Brewing Co. Space Oddity: I love the colors of the label. It's definitely one of the better packaging looks in our market, and pours a hazy golden body beneath a two-finger-thick head of pillowy off white foam. The aroma is mildly pungent with notes of hop resins and pine, and then juicy as well with notes of pineapple and orange. The flavor follows with all of those essences, threaded throughout a sweetish grainy malt base. It's not really that bitter, but there's an appealing slight dryness due to the addition of orange blossom, making it honey-medium-bodied and gently smooth and silky. They're not calling it a New England-style IPA, but it's clearly done in that cloudy and juicy style, and I think it delivers. The head holds up well although it finishes as just an island with a collar around it and the lacing is pretty nice.

Overall: As a good example of the style, it has pretty much all the aspects that I look for in a solid IPA. It compares very well with Level Crossing's other high-ABV IPAs. This beer has good drinkability at 8% alcohol. I could knock back a few of these and would buy this beer again. All in all, it makes for an enjoyable addition to Level Crossing's lineup. Sadly, this is a seasonal that we will not likely see again in the near future. Good job guys: This is a tasty IPA. Keep it up.

As we're still a few weeks into our new bizarro world, the unexpected should be expected. Look for both of these beers at their respective operating breweries for the moment. The Free Form should be popping up in grocery stores any time, so keep your eyes opened there as well. As always, cheers!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Drink »

More by Mike Riedel

  • With a Little Help From Their Friends

    When beer makers and beer nerds have each others' backs.
    • by Mike Riedel
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • So Long, Locals?

    Some of your favorite local beers could soon disappear from liquor store shelves.
    • by Mike Riedel
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • On the Grid

    Utah's newest brewery, Grid City Beer Works, offers options that set them apart.
    • by Mike Riedel
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Drink

  • With a Little Help From Their Friends

    When beer makers and beer nerds have each others' backs.
    • by Mike Riedel
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • So Long, Locals?

    Some of your favorite local beers could soon disappear from liquor store shelves.
    • by Mike Riedel
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • On the Grid

    Utah's newest brewery, Grid City Beer Works, offers options that set them apart.
    • by Mike Riedel
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation