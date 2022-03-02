click to enlarge

Weighed and Measured

Stuart Adams, the esteemed-if-aging Utah Senate president, kind of likes the latest transgender bill, with its "commission" to vet transgender athletes. Yeah, he says it may need some refining, but he's good to go, Fox13 reported. It may have passed by the time this article publishes, but here's a thought—how about not making cattle out of kids? Say what? Perhaps because Utah is loath to teach racial history, Adams may have skipped over the part where for hundreds of years, slaves were brought into the country and paraded like cattle at auction. Historian Michael Tadman was quoted in a New York Times story about the "1.2 million enslaved men, women and children sold in the United States between approximately 1760 and 1860." What would a commission do if not assess an athlete's physical attributes? The question is against what norm, and should we also require cis kids to undergo such scrutiny?

In With the Old

Even if it goes nowhere, the fact that someone has sued to save the Utah Theatre makes a statement. If not for the deep anxiety over unfettered population growth, historic structures might stand a chance. Yes, the theater is run down and in need of renovation. It would be a costly renovation, too. And yeah, the city council "agonized" over selling the theater, cementing its fate as rubble and placing it in the hands of wealthy developers (Gerald Hines is worth $1.3 billion) who see apartments—and income—as the goal. Oh, The Salt Lake Tribune notes they want to build a 31-story luxury tower. The neoclassical theater, built by Alexander Pantages, could join others across the country that have been restored, unless the city wins and history loses.

No Strings Attached

Income tax cuts are always on lawmakers' minds, maybe because it makes lawmakers sound like they care. In fact, the income tax is a big deal for them, as they now hope to make it more "flexible." That means that they could do anything they want with your hard-earned money, which up until now has been earmarked for education—both K-12 and higher ed. House Speaker Brad Wilson went to the Deseret News to make his wonky case that we've got enough money for everything, but boo-hoo, we can't put it to the best use. You might ask if the best use is funding the inland port, but no one likes to address that. Plans are for another constitutional amendment—if not this year, then the next—on top of two that already diverted K-12 funds to higher ed and social services. A D-News letter writer warns: "The supermajority party is asking us to sell the farm for pennies on the dollar, and the good times won't last. They never do."