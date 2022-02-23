click to enlarge

Water From Where?

Be careful what you wish for. Maybe we're jaded when it comes to climate and conservation, but the latest "good news" about the Great Salt Lake raises major questions—for instance how, from where and what are the unintended consequences? The Legislature at long last realizes that the iconic lake is shrinking—it apparently took expensive helicopter tours to convince them, but there it is. House Speaker Brad Wilson, the Deseret News reports, wants to appropriate $40 million to find solutions from some conservation organization that will apply to ultimately establish a trust as a private nonprofit. Whew. They're supposed to "find more water" for the lake. There's a lot in this. Think about conservation not only of water but also of the industries surrounding the lake. Where is this "extra" water supposed to come from, you ask? We don't know. One thing we do know is that climate change and how to reverse it long-term are not on the table. Utah prefers to be reactive.

Winter Congestion

Hand it to the younger generation to hit you where it hurts. You may recall the arguing and angst about canyon traffic, especially during ski season. There were lots of polls and studies before the final choice came down to a cool gondola or an enhanced (wider lanes) bus system. Either choice would cost between $500 million and $600 million. But would they solve the problem? Or rather, what problem would they solve? Students for the Wasatch say it's all about taxpayer dollars subsidizing private businesses—namely ski resorts, according to KSL. Any large-scale projects have the potential to harm the already fragile canyon environment and watershed. And the proposed solutions come with their own problems—like a lack of parking at the mouth of the canyons to catch the bus or gondola. The students have been up at the Capitol, but getting lawmakers to listen is hard.

Can't Vouch for It

You're probably tired of hearing about school vouchers. I mean, you've already voted resoundingly against them and, year after year, voucher bills have failed to pass. Despite this, there is no end of the conservative ideology embracing school privatization. Right-wing Republicans simply do not like "guv-schools" because the fear of socialism overrides any belief that a public education should produce students "who would understand political and social issues, participate in civic life, vote wisely, protect their rights and freedoms and keep the nation secure from inside and outside threats," the Center on Education Policy notes. Now, lawmakers are workshopping another bill to divert school funding to other things. They say they want to prioritize education funding. Sure, they do. They also want vouchers, but the governor is not convinced—yet. He seems to think it's about funding. Education is really about the goals of democracy.