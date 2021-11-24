Washington Square Dispatch 

Highlights from the Nov. 9 meeting of the Salt Lake City Council

Campus Zoning

The Council voted unanimously in favor of a proposed zoning change around the Latter-day Saint Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah campus. The proposed change—to a residential/mixed use category—would allow for new student housing in conjunction with an anticipated multi-building development that could accommodate roughly 530 residents.

If enacted, the zoning change would apply to only a portion of the larger parcel, which is owned by the LDS Church. Construction of new student housing would depend on a long-term leasing agreement between developers and the property owner.

Lori McDonald, vice president for Student Affairs at The U., spoke in support of the proposal. “As many know,” she said, “we need more student housing and support to provide quality, affordable options near campus.”

Scott Bates, an Ivory Homes representative speaking for the proposed development, said that rents collected from tenants will support scholarships for low-income students.

Hate Crimes

The Council adopted a resolution—jointly with Mayor Erin Mendenhall—condemning hate crimes and denouncing any and all expressions of racial discontentment against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders. Members of those communities have faced an increased rate of violence and harassment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China.

The Council recognized Koii Lauritsen, a student who requested the creation of the resolution with the assistance of Councilman Darin Mano. “As an Asian-American, I have experienced vastly different instances of discrimination both in elementary school, high school and mere months ago,” Lauritsen stated during his remarks.

The resolution calls on Federal, state and local government officials to hold perpetrators accountable for hate crimes and threats of a racial nature. Lauritsen went on to say that the state’s Capital city making a statement against anti-Asian hate will be a meaningful gesture for the state as well. “I believe this will create a significant change in the perception toward Asian-Americans, particularly in Salt Lake City but across Utah as well.”

YouthCity Council

Councilmembers were introduced to the participants of YouthCity, a program that promotes opportunities for resident youth leaders to develop critical decision making skills and serve their communities. Council Chairwoman Amy Fowler explained that ongoing dialogue with students on the YouthCity Council would build relationships with the potential city government prodigies.

Samantha Escalente, a YouthCity staff assistant, noted that each of the seven participating students will be working to focus on the particular needs and demographic representation of each City Council district. “Youthcity Government is [for] the students in Salt Lake City who are interested in the political process of their communities.” Only three of the YouthCity panel could join for the ceremonial introduction, due to the meeting being held on a school night.

Computer Donations

A resolution authorizing the donation of city computers to low-income residents was adopted unanimously by the seven-member Council. Chairwoman Amy Fowler made a point to express her personal excitement for the pilot program, noting the digital inequalities that disadvantaged communities face.

“This is putting our money where our mouth is,” said Fowler.

District 1 Vacancy



Salt Lake’s City Council is once again a quorum of seven after filling the west side vacancy created by the resignation of James Rogers. Council members appointed Victoria Petro-Eschler—one of four candidates seeking the position—after a round of interviews with applicants.

Petro-Eschler appeared remotely and was seen being embraced by members of her family, a smile radiating through the screen as muted claps from the Council members welcomed their new colleague.

Petro-Eschler’s appointment runs until the end of Rogers’ term on January 3, at which point Petro-Eschler will be newly sworn in after winning the election for District 1 earlier this month.

Video of the Nov. 9 meeting, as well as materials for that and future Council business, can be found by visiting the Salt Lake City Council website.