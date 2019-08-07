click to enlarge

Wasatch International Food Festival

Sometimes, it's hard to really see the true cultural variety in the cuisine of the Wasatch Front in detail unless you round it all up and put it in the same space. Such is the goal of the fourth annual Wasatch International Food Festival, which brings some of Utah's most delightfully diverse restaurateurs together for a celebration of all things edible. In addition to vendors like Shiro Kuma, Namash Swahili, Manka Resto Empanadas and Huckleberry Grill, attendees can attend cooking demonstrations on how to make mofongo and samosas. The festival takes place at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center (1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City) on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and vendor tickets can be purchased onsite and in advance at foodfestutah.org.

Indian Food Fair

If you prefer to make your foodie desires exclusive to the tasty subcontinent of India, you can check out the second annual Indian Food Fair at Liberty Park (600 E. 900 South) on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last year's event was successful enough to bring even more vendors this year, along with the need to expand the festival's hours. In addition to sampling some of the most fragrant and flavorful food Salt Lake has to offer, attendees can shop around for a variety of handmade art and jewelry while enjoying some live performances. Admission is free, so get out there and unleash your inner naanimal.

Craft Lake City Food Vendors

While Craft Lake City is perhaps best known for the local artisans, sculptors and otherwise creative types to show off their hip creations, let us not forget those who keep everyone fed while the event is in full swing. With our beloved local grocers at Harmons presenting the event, Craft Lake City's DIY Festival has prioritized culinary craftspeople of all stripes each year. Each day of the festival, which takes place on Aug. 9, 10 and 11, features a different variety of vendors like Garden O'Veaten, Tandoor Tacos, Normal Ice Cream and Argentina's Best Empanadas. For those after something to take home, attendees can get tasty treats from The Chocolate Conspiracy, Salsitas Mendoza and The Hive Mind Apiary. Craft Lake City is held at the Utah State Fairpark (155 N. 1000 West).

Quote of the Week: "What is patriotism but the love of the food one ate as a child?"

—Lin Yutang

