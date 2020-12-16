click to enlarge

Wasatch Brewery Igloos

Wasatch Brewery has added artificial igloos to their patio dining to keep diners fond of patio dining warm throughout the winter. Their Park City (250 Main St.) and Sugar House locations (2110 S. Highland Dr.) will be outfitted with clear plastic domes complete with heaters, air purifiers, blankets and room for eight. On paper, it might sound a bit constrictive, but the igloos are quite spacious and help create a bubble between your party and the others around you. These igloos are available by reservation and on a first come first serve basis. If you're visiting the Park City location, you might want to bring some extra layers just in case they're having a particularly icy evening.

Hruska's Kolaches Expands

The Hruska family and their kolache empire has expanded to the West Jordan area. The new location (7579 S. Redwood, Ste B, 385-276-5964, hruskaskolaches.com) is a bit hard to spot—it's next to a defunct kitchen supply store—but it means that those in more central areas along the Wasatch Front now have convenient access to the kolache kingdom. For those who have yet to try a kolache, they come in sweet and savory varieties, and it's easy to down a whole bag of them if you're not careful. Just go get a bag, and you'll see what I mean.

Morty's Moves Downtown

Much like Hruska's, the popular burger joint known as Morty's has been operating at two ends of the state. In addition to their locations in Logan and St. George, the Morty's team recently opened a location in Downtown Salt Lake (877 S. 200 West, 801-906-0683, mortyscafe.com). Beyond their classic burgers, they've also got a few plant-based options, as well as grilled sandwiches and breakfast burritos. Of course, a burger joint isn't really a burger joint unless it has a few milkshakes to offer, and Morty's cheesecake shakes with house-made graham cracker crumble are money. We're always happy to welcome our eateries from the far north and South, so welcome to SLC, Morty's.

Quote of the Week: "The man who invented the hamburger was smart; the man who invented the cheeseburger was a genius." –Matthew McConaughey