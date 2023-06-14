click to enlarge

Walk the Plank

Maybe there's no such thing as dialogue anymore. The world has become so polarized that ideas have become the stuff of target practice by the fringe elements of our society. Take an otherwise benign proposal to get people thinking about 15-minute cities. "It is an old, seemingly innocuous idea among city planners: The closer you live to your workplace, shops, schools and other amenities, the better your quality of life will be," Chris Stanford wrote for The New York Times. The Deseret News headlined it "Strolling into Controversy." Say what? The UK's Nick Fletcher, a conservative politician, calls walkable communities an international socialist concept to take away personal freedoms and worsen the epidemic of alienation, the News reports. Even if it were the goal, cities would be hard-pressed to implement such a dystopian plan. The plan is to limit cars in a fight against climate change, a great idea if you accommodate other ways for people to get around. But it doesn't have to be all or nothing. It can be something good.

Healthy Debates

You've heard it claimed before—America has the best health care in the world. But not only are we not in the Top 10, the United States ranks last compared with six other industrialized nations, according to the Commonwealth Fund. But The Salt Lake Tribune does have Andy Larsen keeping watch over health care costs and how exactly Utah hospitals are handling the public welfare. That's "welfare" as in health and happiness—not government handouts. Patient rights groups have found that only eight of 20 hospitals studied complied with federal transparency rules for costs. Larsen gives readers resources to navigate a confusing system that could cost from $22,000 to $124,000 for a total knee replacement. State Auditor John Dougall, like any Republican, hopes that shopping for health care will reduce costs. But get real, people often don't have a choice. "Put simply, it isn't working, and doesn't seem likely to work moving forward," Larsen says. We need a systemic overhaul. If that's unlikely, it's only because of a lack of will.

Spring Cleaning

Life is a risk. Ask anyone. But just what risks are the average homeowner willing to take? Perhaps the longest-running story over toxic cleanups is Daybreak, where Kennecott Utah Copper spent 20 years digging away the tailings that would allow the master-planned community. Some residents do complain of things from rashes to cancer, but the community persists. Now a developer wants to transform the former uranium mines in Leeds' historic Silver Reef for 100 homes on 148 acres, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Oh, and that's uranium, not copper tailings. While there are strong voices proclaiming that a cleanup is possible and safe, opponents say the voluntary process is fraught with problems. Are they problems money can solve or problems money will bury?