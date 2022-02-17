Vouchie Ouchie 

click to enlarge Kristin Murphy/Pool Photo

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks to reporters during his monthly press conference at PBS Utah on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that while he is an advocate for school choice and supportive of using taxpayer dollars on private educational programs, he would veto a voucher proposal currently making its way through the Utah Legislature.

“At some point, I will be absolutely willing to support vouchers. But that point is not now,” Cox said. “You can’t take money that could go to our schools and allow it to go to private schools when you’re not fully funding the education system in our state.”

Cox noted that public school teachers in Utah earn, on average, a salary in the $50,000 range. That leaves educators in a tough position as the cost of living increases, he said, particularly in regard to housing.

“I don’t want to live in a state where teachers can’t buy a home. That’s not OK,” Cox said. “When teachers are making 60,000 a year to start, I will fully support vouchers.”

The governor’s comments came during his monthly press conference at PBS Utah and in response to a question about HB331, which seeks to create a “Hope Scholarship” fund that would divert public school dollars to offset the cost to families of private services. The bill narrowly earned committee approval on Tuesday in a 6-5 vote and is expected to be debated on the House floor in the coming days.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Herriman Republican Rep. Candice Pierucci, did not respond to a request for comment. But her Senate counterpart, Draper Republican Sen. Kirk Cullimore, told reporters that concerns raised by Cox and other critics of the legislation was expected.

He said lawmakers are still working out the final language of the bill, with potential changes around accountability controls for the private use of taxpayer funds, the income levels for qualifying recipients and the dollar amounts that would be awarded to families.

“Everything is on the table if people want to engage,” Cullimore said.

Cox was critical of other education-related legislation proposed at the Capitol this year. Various proposals related to curriculum transparency have been introduced, sparking backlash and opposition from groups like the Utah Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union.

He said he wants to make sure Utah is taking care of its teachers, especially after a challenging two years that have pushed a years-long teacher shortage to the breaking point (Cox recently issued an executive order encouraging state employees to fill in as substitutes, and took a shift with a 3rd grade class himself).

“There are lots of bills out there that seem to be pummeling and piling on with our teachers right now,” Cox said. “I just hope the Legislature will be very careful and very cautious.”

UEA president Heidi Matthews recently told City Weekly that teachers feel under attack. She said there are several bills that the union supports, but those initiatives have been back-burnered in the face of divisive “nonsense.”

“We're spending so much time fighting that it's preventing us from getting to what we support,” she said.

Cox said that while he’d like to be able to dictate the prioritization of bills on Capitol Hill, that’s not how the system works. And individual legislators, he said, have the right to sponsor proposals that they and their constituents support.

“It’s called sausage-making for a reason—it’s very messy,” Cox said. “I always ask people to judge the legislative session not by what is proposed and what is debated, but what ultimately ends up passing and is signed into law.”

Cox noted that Utah was one of the first states to return to in-person classes after the initial COVID quarantine period. But while politicians like to pat themselves on the back for reopening schools, he said, it was teachers doing the work on the ground.

“We did not make that happen, teachers made that happen,” Cox said. “Teachers were the ones that bore the brunt of making sure our schools were open.”

The governor also signaled his support for legislation that would create a panel to adjudicate the participation of transgender youth in school sports. Cox opposed a bill last year that would have banned transgender athletes outright, but said the new bill reflects months of conversation and collaboration with stakeholders.

“I think we’re close,” Cox said. “I think we’ll get a much better bill.”

He said the issue tends to be blown out of proportion, noting that there have been few—if any—issues around the sports participation of Utah’s transgender youth.

“I’m more worried about their mental health,” Cox said. “I’m more worried about the safety of these students.”

He was also supportive of a bill, sponsored by House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, to spend $40 million on conservation and restoration of the Great Salt Lake. Much of that spending would be directed toward purchasing existing water rights—current law penalizes rights holders for not using their full allotment—that could then be rededicated for the lake itself.

“Combining the private sector and the nonprofit sector with the public sector makes our dollars go a lot farther,” Cox said.

But Cox was critical of legislation that seeks to turn back Utah’s universal vote-by-mail elections, saying he’s proud of the state’s record on secure balloting and prefers efforts to shore up that security without imposing barriers on voters.

“Voting is a Constitutional right,” Cox said. “I’m not in favor of bills that make Constitutional rights harder.”

He was also dismissive of a recent letter signed by major outdoor recreation companies like Patagonia and REI that said they would boycott the annual Outdoor Retailer expo if it returned to Utah, due to the state’s position on public lands preservation.

Cox said that when Outdoor Retailers left the state for Colorado, it was warned that the loss of the expo would be a major economic hit for Utah, but those harms never materialized. He criticized the letter signers for preferring to stay in an echo chamber of agreement rather than engage in the conversation around public land management.

“That threat of a boycott will do absolutely nothing to change any policy that’s happening in the state of Utah,” Cox said. “We won’t give it another thought.”