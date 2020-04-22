Viral Verses 

Derek Carlisle

April is National Poetry Month and has been for more than 20 years—but that's one of the few things that is typical about this particular April. While the world wrestles with the practical realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists have been wrestling with how to process this new world emotionally through music, painting ... and yes, poetry.

City Weekly asked readers to submit poetry inspired by their lives during the pandemic. In these verses, they've explored loss and discovery, isolation and connection, the urgency of this moment right now and how we might reflect on it years from today. We're grateful to them for allowing us to share their reflections with you, to remind us what all art can do: make us feel less alone in our shared human experience.

Scott Renshaw

Arts & Entertainment editor

Routine

By Mitch Sonntag (South Jordan)

Keys, wallet, phone.

I go to the grocery store.

I get milk, eggs, cereal, frozen food for dinner.

Keys, wallet, phone.

I go to the grocery store.

I wait in a line that wraps around the building.

I get milk, frozen meat, cereal.

Someone bumps into me from behind.

My throat hurts.

Just a cold. Just a cold.

Keys, wallet, phone.

I go to the grocery store.

I get milk.

The rice is gone. The flour is gone. The pasta is gone.

Keys, wallet, phone, mask, gloves.

I go to the grocery store.

I wait in a line that wraps around the building.

I wait my turn to be allowed in.

I get milk, rice, flour, toilet paper.

There is no pasta.

I feel victorious.

Keys, wallet, phone, mask, gloves.

I go to the grocery store.

I buy ingredients.

I make comfort food to celebrate.

Life almost feels normal.

I wash my mask for next time.

(Describing the street is easy since)

By Gleeson Ryan (Salt Lake City)

there isn't very muchgoing on.the city is emptybut full of windowsand the occasional dog or walkerskirt each other.the calmness and silenceimagines a blossoming chaos elsewhere.the air is clearexcept for where someone burned a steakand opened their patio door to soothe the smoke detector.someone is dying, someone is in love,someone is bored:humans carry on all their regular patterns indoors.children stammer the apartment ceilingssomeone breaks a glassunstoppers a bottlemopskisses their husbandcan't sleep.someone rails at the TV.it rails back.someone turns it offpacescalls their motherwishes they could visit their mother's graveor just learns to waitand forget.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Pandemic Manners

(A Haiku)

By Shaunna Bingham (Salt Lake City)

COVID etiquette

Coughs, sneezes, spread diseases

Cover your mouth please

3-21-20

By Christine Nielson (Heber City)



Today I am Aphrodite,

my soul made of lover's curves

and my arms waiting for you.

Come to my bed, darling—

we will soar to ecstasy

while the forsaken world weeps.



click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Quarantine

By Ali Shimkus (Salt Lake City)

I miss edifices on old corners

On buildings downtown.

Urban planning at its best, and worst,

The lions placed out front

With their globes for good fortune.

Neon lights cascading on the cars as they pass,

Signs pointing in directions I could go if I wanted.

Cherubs and devils mixing in tattoo shop windows

With pinup girls and sparrows,

Bouncers blocking the bellies of bars,

The unspoken promise of an interesting time,

Pizza places ready to receive revelers

All hours of the night.

Marquees advertising bands I like,

But never made the effort to see,

A stone's throw from church bells singing:

A cathedral with gargoyles,

To remind me of my demons.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

By Doni Faber (Salt Lake City)

Germs can rest now.

All our energy goes

to flattening the curve.

It is still a mystery

where the energy has gone.



Mounting an effort

to grocery shop

is Herculean,

laying in provisions

of masks and Clorox wipes

just to get there.

Just to survive.

If only we had virus vision

goggles and could tiptoe around

the corona of a virus.

Perhaps then our houses wouldn't be shuttered

like a Spanish city during siesta.



The Earth is telling us to breathe.

The Earth is telling us to rest.

And though it shrugs its shoulders repeatedly,

it will soon join us in our efforts.

Some day we will embrace again.

But for now, loved ones,

give yourselves permission

to slow,

to pause,

to rest.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Catastrophe

By Cadence Summers (West Valley City)

How terrifying it is,

to live through something

surely destined

for the pages

a history textbook.

I imagine the paragraphs

simple, concise, effective

how they will—without feeling—

enumerate the damages,

and coldly convey

the causes,

effects.

Longer works on the subject

may briefly remember

some of the fear

the stress

the uncertainty

but surely they will fail to tell it.

There will likely be no mention at all

of how essential we were to each other,

the way your hair smelled;

how your warm skin felt against my lips, hips, and hands;

or the dreams we had—

happy and strange in the face of history made

laying warm in each other's arms.

How exciting it is,

what I get to live through

even if I only remember

how it felt to survive it

with you.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Haikus

By Amy Rich (Holladay)

Smiles inside our masks

Waving across streets or screens

Spreading only love

Toilet paper found

During my Easter egg hunt

Thanks Easter bunny!

Wash your hands again

I don't care if you just did

Do it again, please

Social distancing

Is how we love our neighbor

And flatten the curve

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Expectation

By Jane Hillson Aiello (Centennial, Colo.)

I promised

Not because I had to

Because I wanted to be

Their person

Dependable, available

One week before the time

Would be my time

To come, settle in

I promised

To be there

Ahead of the arrival

Awaiting the promise

Of new life

Blossoming, like spring

I promised

To tend to my grandson

While his baby brother

Enters the world

A world away

From where we are

Now. I broke my

Promise. I cannot

Be their person

No longer dependable

Available to no one

Promise breached

My heart is broken

A baby will be born

Due dates. I cannot do

Dates - I promised

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Silver Linings

By Blithe Anderson (Salt Lake City)

My right eardrum ruptured when I was assaulted by a man 8 years my senior

But it makes for good volume control at night

Deaf ear facing the ceiling, the low hum of the furnace disappears

I am confined to a small windowless room during a pandemic

My twinkle lights shine bright

And the morning light never wakes me

An earthquake shook my asbestos-laden home,

Stealing all sense of safety

But my furniture makes every place I land feel like home

It is Easter and there is no family get-together

But mom is making fancy potatoes

She gave me an Easter basket of candy and socks

I don't have an Easter dress to wear this year

But I've put on a colorful shirt and let my hair down

I have never felt more festive

Mom goes to work at the hospital after two weeks quarantine

I may not get to hug her for many months

But she is my hero

I said I'd never move back home

Yet here I am again for the sixth time

But I no longer feel shame

I feel gratitude, immense

For the silver

Lining my life

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Normal

By Candace J. Thomas (Salt Lake City)

There is no more Normal

Normal is broken

We closed our doors to it and now it has disappeared

The sky turned purple to our eyes

The ground is gelatin beneath our feet

Emotions swing like yo-yos

Stomachs flip upside-down

Like specters in our own skin

Wearing clothes that no longer fit

Without Normal everything is Weird

Weird is upsetting and unnatural

Weird brings paranoia and anger

Weird judges our actions and watching our movements

Ready for us to touch

...and hug

...and kiss

...and eat

...and drink

...and love

...and share

...and do all the things our bodies find as Normal

But there is no Normal

We are unprepared for the world without Normal

Until Weird is normal and we no longer ask why the sky changed

Not noticing how it is not the sky but our own eyes

And Normal is ready to embrace us

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Daffodils

By Erin R. Britt (Salt Lake City)

Daffodils bloom across the street

I see them from my window

Bathed in sunlight, unconcerned

I wonder if they know

Death so small that none can see it

Death that locks me behind

Glass and starves me of human touch

Or, knowing, do they thrill at basking

undisturbed

Stems uncut

Admiring my captivity

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Quarantine

By Bryan Young (Salt Lake City)

Beyond the glass

spring dances.



Sunlight pirouettes across

mountain, valley, city

and stretches over

buildings to rival Babel's tower

Inside, winter rules

fists pounding tables

in icy demands for attention,

creeping carefully into every

isolated heart.

Summer waits

in sad repose.

And fall?

Fall is just a dream.

Back Away

By Norman Jenson (Sandy)

Death waits six feet away

on the lips of a man

with no mask.

Death waits six feet away

on the breath of a woman

with no symptoms.

Death waits six feet away

on young and old alike,

on their smiles on their

unmasked faces.

Some get a pass,

no symptoms,

mild symptoms,

but they're six plus six plus

. . . years younger

I raise my wrinkled hand,

palm out,

and say,

back away

back away.

I am like others

a person

sometimes afraid

back away

six feet away

keep me alive