 VeronaVirus | Arts & Entertainment | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 03, 2020 Culture » Arts & Entertainment

VeronaVirus 

Sonderimmersive turns Romeo & Juliet into live drive-in theater with Through Yonder Window.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

SONDERIMMERSIVE: Through Yonder Window
The Gateway North Parking Garage
400 W. 100 South
June 4-6 & June 11-13
6 p.m. & 8 p.m. nightly
$45 per car
throughyonderwindow.com

GRAHAM BROWN
  • Graham Brown

For theater companies around the country and around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has generated a need to think creatively about where and how it might be possible to produce live theater in this time, when most traditional theater spaces might not seem safe for potential attendees. According to Graham Brown—artistic director of SONDERimmersive, the company behind site-specific interactive theater works like Thank You Theobromine—they might have been just a little more prepared than most to figure out what comes next.

"I think creative problem-solving is one of our primary features," Brown says. "The fact that we always make work in odd spaces entirely gave us a position to go, 'Give us any parameter, and we can make it work.'"

SONDERimmersive puts that experience to the test with Through Yonder Window, a new spin on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet conceived and designed specifically for this unique time. Making use of one of the parking garages at The Gateway, it offers a fully social-distance-friendly set-up in which groups of patrons pay by the car, and never actually have to leave their vehicles in order to enjoy the performance. During the one-hour show, cast members interact with the vehicles—and with one another—from a safe distance, without live spoken dialogue and accompanied by pre-recorded audio provided over FM radio.

The work on developing Through Yonder Window began shortly after the stay-at-home period began, as the company dealt with the realization that its planned production of The Chocolatier—which was to debut on March 13—would have to be postponed. "Everything pretty much went down on March 12," Brown recalls. "It was a really tough moment. My creative partner, Rick Curtiss, and I sat down in March and went, 'What do we do?' So many [theater companies] were going digital, and we were thinking, 'Do we do that, put our work online or something?' But we concluded that so much of what we're about is a live experience, so we tried to think of how we can make live experiences in this moment."

It was Curtiss who first brought up how drive-in movie theaters were seeing a resurgence in popularity due to the closure of multiplexes, and wondered if there was a way to piggyback off of that idea. "That got all of us excited," Brown says. He then followed up by suggesting that they use as the material for their production something that was really familiar, "like Romeo & Juliet. I was kind of kidding, but everyone said, 'Let's do that.' It's a really physical story, and there's a lot of room to play with it."

That flexibility within the text allowed for the development of a variation on that familiar story that would resonate with the specific dynamics of our pandemic moment, while digging deeper into the traditional play's supporting characters in a way that gave, for example, Friar Lawrence an equal dramatic footing with the two young lovers. The production would also have to provide safety for the cast and creative team, in addition to that which is afforded to the audience by virtue of staying inside their cars.

"First of all, the show is a direct commentary on our COVID moment, in the sense that our performers themselves maintain social distancing and wear masks," Brown says. "It makes for interesting performance parameters, because how do you tell Romeo & Juliet when people can't touch each other? One of my hopes is that the audience almost forgets people aren't touching."

The physical space is another unique element of the production, as SONDERimmersive settled on the parking garage after conversations with Utah Arts Alliance's Jonathan King. The result is sort of a mix of a drive-in movie and theater-in-the-round, as the audience members' cars are pointed at various angles towards a central performance space that Brown says creates kind of a "fishbowl" effect. "The transformation of the space—a big, kind of boring parking garage being turned into Verona—is a major part of it," Brown says.

While Brown says that Through Yonder Window isn't designed specifically as a family-friendly show, the logistics of the production make it easy for people to bring along children—both because they can feel safe, and because there's no concern about youngsters disturbing the performance. Yet he also wants to emphasize that, in a key way, this show really does continue the creative direction that has already defined SONDERimmersive.

"With immersive theater, one of the key features of the work is the audience always has choice and multiple experiences; no two people have the same experience," Brown says. "You're in your car, which feels very safe, but we come quite close. We always like to put people just a little off-guard."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Arts & Entertainment »

More by Scott Renshaw

  • Well-Crafted Theft

    Shirley concocts a literary psychodrama from a multitude of familiar sources.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jun 3, 2020

  • Movie Reviews: New Releases for May 29

    Fourteen, The High Note, On the Record
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • May 29, 2020

  • Sweet Music

    The High Note delivers the kind of slick Hollywood entertainment we've been missing.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • May 27, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Arts & Entertainment

  • Back to (Funny) Business

    Local comedians talk about getting back on stage after the pandemic pause.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • May 27, 2020

  • Welcome Back

    Some Utah institutions dip their toe into reopening during a challenging time.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • May 20, 2020

  • Together Alone

    Sara Zarr's Goodbye from Nowhere shares a story of big family gatherings into an isolated world.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • May 13, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Rail Life Stories

    Writers and printmakers celebrate the Transcontinental Railroad with a uniquely collaborative project.
    • by Colette A. Finney
    • Feb 27, 2019

  • Sin Fronteras

    The Borderlands Conference brings authors to discuss the human realities surrounding a volatile political issue.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 3, 2019
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation