Vault of Nightmares

As Halloween creeps closer and closer, the creative forces behind the Kimpton Hotel Monaco (15 W. 200 South, monaco-saltlakecity.com) and Nightmare on 13th (320 W. 1300 South, nightmareon13th.com) have struck a devil's bargain to create one of the most memorable haunts around. The Monaco offers All Hallow's Eve packages on the weekends of Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 that feature tarot card readings from the practitioners at Crone's Hollow (3834 S. Main, croneshollow.com) and a chartered bus ride to Nightmare on 13th with VIP access to the attraction. In exchange, the artistic team from Nightmare on 13th transforms Hotel Monaco's bar into a monstrous catacomb serving up spooky cocktails from Oct. 17 to 31. More details are available on Hotel Monaco's website.

Osteria Amore Opens

The commercial areas near the University of Utah are home to some of our finest local talent, and it's high time that they had a swanky osteria Italiana pop up. To this end, restaurateur Eduardo Daja and head chef Marco Cuttaia have opened Osteria Amore (224 S. 1300 East, osetriaamore.com) in the space that once housed Aristo's. In addition to refurbishing the space with a wood-burning pizza oven, Daja and Cuttaia have created a menu that highlights the food they grew up with in their Italian hometowns of Bologna and Palermo. Diners can expect a fully-stocked wine list and freshly made gelato in addition to a menu of favorites from Northern and Southern Italy.

Hannah Hart Book Release

Thanksgiving is known for being the holiday in which foodies du jour like to flex their culinary muscles, but Food Network star and LGBTQ activist Hannah Hart is fixing to change all that. She's set to release her new cookbook My Drunk Kitchen Holidays on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and she'll be visiting Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 25, to promote the new release at The King's English Bookshop (1511 S. 1500 East, kingsenglish.com). Hart's book explores 12 months' worth of holidays with nearly 50 food and drink ideas that make each month a little more special. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite. The admission price includes a copy of the book, which Hart will sign after her demonstration.

Quote of the Week: "I never drink ... wine."

—Count Dracula

Back Burner tips: comments@cityweekly.net