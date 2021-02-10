click to enlarge

Valentine's Night at Trolley Square

The DuVin Pintor Wine and Art Gallery (367 Trolley Square, Ste. D209, 801-935-4641, duvinpintor.com) is hosting a Valentine's date night on the evening of Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. It's a swanky place to hang out with your main squeeze as you celebrate your undying love for each other, plus it comes with tacos. Yes, the team at back-in-business Barrio SLC (282 E. 900 South, barrioslc.com) will be handling the menu for the evening, which includes pozole, Mexican street corn, surf-and-turf tacos and an agave avocado dessert roll. Attendees will enjoy live music from KAZ Woods and the Jazz Vespers Quartet while they dine, and receive a complementary salsa dancing lesson after dinner.

Makam's Kitchen Opens

I spotted the arrival of this fast-casual Indian restaurant over the weekend, and I'm intrigued. I've seen similar iterations of Indian restaurants come and go, but something about the way they've got their menu set up makes me think Makam's Kitchen (894 E. 3900 South, Ste. B, 801-905-1921, makamskitchen.com) might have the right formula. The main courses are different bowls with your choice of curry and protein, but Makam's also offers some interesting side dishes in by way of Indian street food. Vada pav, an awesome snack that's basically a fried potato sandwich, and the crushed samosa chaat, topped with a bevy of traditional condiments, sound like they could push this place over the top.

Quorum of the Queens Qabaret

The divine divas that comprise the Quorum of the Queens have expanded their brunchtime exploits to an evening "qabaret" that takes place at The Tavernacle (201 E. 300 South, 801-519-8900, tavernacle.com) on Feb. 21 starting at 5 p.m. If you've attended the Queens' brunch events, you know that these fantastic ladies bring all the right moves, and the Tavernacle's talented kitchen staff will be serving up all kinds of tasty eats during the performance. This inaugural dinner theater performance will feature the Quorum's usual suspects, along with a guest appearance from South Carolina's Olivia Knowles, who will bring her best Diana Ross and Beyonce covers to the party.

