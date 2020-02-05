click to enlarge

Valentine's Day Dining

Love is in the air this month, and with it comes the aroma of tasty local meals specifically designed for you and your significant other. Or your mom. Those looking for a romantic dinner this Valentine's Day look no further—one of these places is sure to serve up the kind of food to make your V-Day special.

Stanza Italian Bistro

It's hard to go wrong with Italian food for a special occasion, and Stanza's all-star team of chef Jonathan LeBlanc and pastry chef Amber Billingsley have a special menu for any lovebirds that happen to come their way. Stanza will be serving a fixed price, five-course meal that includes mouthwatering dishes like porcini wild mushroom ravioli, Australian lobster tail and a solstice chocolate torte. The Valentine's Day menu will be served during dinner hours on Feb. 14 and 15. 454 E. 300 South, 801-746-4441, stanzaslc.com

Bambara

In addition to Bambara's regular fare of tasty contemporary American favorites, they're rolling out an aphrodisiac-themed menu that can be ordered a la carte. These luscious bites include iced Kumamoto oysters, caviar blini, blood orange salad, crab and truffle soup and short rib. The team will also offer a special, secret and sexy chocolate dessert for the occasion. 202 S. Main, 801-363-5454, bambara-slc.com

Current Fish & Oyster

Fresh seafood and oysters are ingedients of an ideal romantic evening, which is where Current Fish & Oyster really plays to its strengths. On Valentine's Day, Current will be offering a three-course meal with options like king crab bisque, grilled swordfish and a sabayon and fig wonder known as Persian Love Cake. While you're celebrating pure indulgence, it's worth considering adding Current's renowned seafood tower to your meal. Reservations are required. 279 E. 300 South, 801-326-3474, currentfishandoyster.com

Tucano's Brazilian Grill

Those after something a bit more fiery for their Valentine's Day bacchanalia will want to check out Tucano's for some Brazilian-style amor. They're offering a churrasco-inspired dinner for two that includes a chef's selection of rosemary herb salmon, roasted ribeye, grilled shrimp and a silky smooth chocolate delight for dessert. This meal comes complete with a rose to bestow upon your evening's beloved. 162 S. 400 West, 801-456-2550, tucanos.com

Quote of the Week: "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt."

—Charles M. Schulz

