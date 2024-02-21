Utah’s problems won’t be solved by showering with our neighbors 

click to enlarge

The way I see it, Utahns have two big problems that need to be urgently addressed—namely, the future of a dwindling water supply in the American Southwest and, just like the rest of our country, the election of a fit national leader who can keep the American democratic dream alive.

The measures we must take are fundamentally the same for each: We must pray, sacrifice lots of virgin goats and penitently abstain from all physical pleasures until these crises are over. It might even be a good idea to throw in some sackcloth and ashes or even place our oldest sons on the altar. Sometimes that’s the only way to get heavenly attention, and God knows we really need it.

The Drought

Until the bumper snow-crop of the 2022-2023 season, Utah had been suffering from a dwindling supply of usable precipitation. Experts had already been forecasting the dire possibility that loomed in our future. The gloomiest of modern-day prophets had grimly predicted, “If the snows don’t come, Utahns will soon be using lots of Chapstick, eating packets of dry ramen for lunch and farting dust.”

But the 900 inches of snow last year averted the worst scenarios, and it seems we’ve all been granted a temporary reprieve. Was it due to Mother Nature’s fickle nature, or did some of the petitions actually get through?

Lawns have successfully been kept green; proctologists haven’t had to don dust-filter respirators; Utahns are still microwaving their ramen with adequate water; and Chapstick stock hasn’t been soaring off the charts.

The gloomy outlook of last year has been replaced by modest optimism as another good snow year seems to already be in the making. But should that good fortune not persist, we’ll be facing the consequences of how to deal with less water and that may mean not flushing down anything that’s yellow, using extra-fine sandpaper to clean our cars, trading our boats and water skis for sand-surfing at Point of the Mountain, and sharing our daily shower time with the neighbors. You’ve all seen the bumper sticker: “Save water. Shower with a friend.” That certainly makes sense.

The 2024 Election

As of now, Utahns and all other Americans seem to have only two viable choices: President Tweedle-Dee and former president Tweedle-Dum-dum.

There’s little question that President Joe Biden’s acceptability as an incumbent has waned, just a bit, with the typical consequences of old age. Stumbling, occasionally, both physically and verbally, it seems increasingly likely that another four years may affect his suitability to lead, and Democrats are entitled to a touch of worry.

After all, there’s a time when your best plow-horse should be put out to pasture, and this may, indeed, be the time for a younger face and mind.

Don’t get me wrong. Biden is likely just how he’s been described: A kind and decent man who is tired and worn, simply because that’s what happens to people.

At least that means that his worst critics can give him a free pass on some of his missteps, not the least of which is his inability to provide Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an ultimatum—stop killing Palestinians or lose America’s financial aid. There may have been a time when Biden was capable of firmly putting his foot down, but he has shown weakness in acquiescing to Netanyahu’s determination to murder Palestinians, thus contributing to and facilitating the relentless destruction of Gaza and the ongoing Israeli genocide on the Arab population.

The alternative to Biden, as most people can now realize, is that there’s a psychopathic madman out there who’s hopelessly in love with anyone who will give him attention. That includes the worst dictators of our world and particularly his brother-by-different-mothers, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Sadly, Tweedle-Dum-dum is willing to play Russia against our oldest allies, just so he can believe he is adored by a monster he greatly admires. As for his health and fitness, Trump’s continuing gluttony, obesity and playing video games for exercise are likely to see him exiting planet earth real soon.

That said, you’ve heard that “only the good die young.” So Trump indeed may—fueled by his continuous cultivation of hate and hurt—live forever. A forever-dictator would be very dangerous indeed.

So at least for now, we seem to have a bit more time and, as ominous as predictions may be, there still may be water and a decent president in our future. The trick is to do all we can to affect a good outcome. That means electing conscientious leadership and conserving the resources that we’re so fortunate to still have.

Depending on the outcome, it might be a good idea to stock up on a few pallets of eau de parfum to mask the body odor, conserve water by diluting your four glasses of water per day with alcohol and buy a pair of Donald Trump’s new $399 tennis shoes for your long hike out of Dodge.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and their adorable and ferocious dog “Poppy.” comments@cityweekly.net