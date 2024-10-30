 Utah's Phil Lyman throws a Hail Mary to the Supreme Court hoping to keep write-in campaign alive. | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City Weekly
Support the Free Press | Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

October 30, 2024 News » Hits & Misses

Utah's Phil Lyman throws a Hail Mary to the Supreme Court hoping to keep write-in campaign alive. 

Hits & Misses

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Miss: Lie Man
For all the "earned media" Phil Lyman gets, you'd think he was the frontrunner for governor. Are we tired yet? Lyman has been pissing his way into our attention ever since he lost the GOP primary to Gov. Spencer Cox. To be clear, we're talking about two Trumpian candidates who probably deserve oblivion rather than stardom. Cox endorsed DJT after the ear-grazing incident—he was questionably sure it had changed Trump's heart. And Lyman loves then-President Trump for pardoning him for organizing an illegal public lands protest. Lyman has been lobbing insults at Cox and now wants the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the primary. That's unlikely, at best, because the Legislature made a signature path to the ballot law, weakening the fringe element of caucuses. And there's no proof of misconduct. It's not enough for Lyman, who successfully threatened to sue two other "Lymans" on the ballot for governor. Not that any of them would have won in this state that reliably votes "R," no matter what.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Miss: Nuke 'Em
While Utah has significant water and air problems, the energy question is what looms large. Two-thirds of the state's energy comes from fossil fuels, which are on the downswing. Now we see big tech and billionaires lifting nuclear energy as the solution for the future. Is it? The question has been debated for decades. The Deseret News ran a story about public officials—Rep. John Curtis, for one—championing nuclear power in the state. All this is happening in tandem with attempts (and pushback) to approve uranium mines that would fuel reactors. Native Americans near the Grand Canyon want a mine shut down to save their land. The Ute tribe near Southern Utah's White Mesa mill sees destruction on their native lands. It's difficult to breathe amid all the urgency for energy, which groups like Uranium Watch say ignores the problems of mining, waste and, of course, cost. Even with revved up timelines, the nuclear enthusiasm wanes and might be better used to fund research on storage, not just for nuclear, but also solar and wind.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

Hit: Holding Court
If not for the internet and, frankly, independent journalists like Bryan Schott, the public might never know how public officials are wading into national issues. We have long known that outgoing Attorney General Sean Reyes spends more time on out-of-state cases than anything in Utah. But the national attention to Republican concerns seems to reflect directly on Utah lawmaking. Schott called out the governor and lawmakers for "quietly" filing a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care. The brief claims such laws protect kids, comparing bans on hormone therapy and puberty blockers to "lottery tickets and handguns." Speaking of which, Reyes also filed a brief to "protect" 2nd Amendment rights and allow assault weapons. Never mind that it doesn't protect life.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

About The Author

Katharine Biele

Katharine Biele
Bio:
 A City Weekly contributor since 1992, Katharine Biele is the informed voice behind our Hits & Misses column. When not writing, you can catch her working to empower voters and defend democracy alongside the League of Women Voters.

More by Katharine Biele

Latest in Hits & Misses

···

© 2024 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation