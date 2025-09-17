Utah's confectioners carry on a rich legacy of love, labor and art. 

Cover art by Clint Burlap

SUGAR HOUSE—As Veronica Ramirez puts the finishing touches on dozens of eclairs, her partner Conner Johnson assembles a line of carryout boxes. Every few minutes, the couple takes turns attending to the customers who enter Carol's Pastry Shop at 1991 S. Lincoln St.

"It's a family thing," Johnson remarks of the business. "My grandpa and his brother started this place in 1948. It's a legacy that I want to carry on."

Previously a reporter for the Deseret News, Johnson has operated the pastry shop for a decade, having obtained the skills and memorized the recipes by following his grandfather Al Walkenhorst around. Ramirez has done likewise by learning from Johnson and, between the two of them, the family operation continues to provide what its principals most enjoy about a demanding and storied profession: feeding others with something sweet.

"You can make someone's day with a pastry," Johnson says with a smile. "When you get those big orders and you know you're feeding a bunch of people and they're all happy ..."

Ramirez finishes the thought as she loads up the boxes: "It's very fulfilling."

Indeed, a confectioner's fulfillment is often no less sweet than the pleasure of eating their wares is for the clientele.

Sweet foods like cookies, candy, cakes and pastries emerge from many traditions, and their makers have traditionally enjoyed a unique relationship with the public. Much like Carol's Pastry Shop, the work of confectionery in Utah has proven remarkably durable over the years.

When Utah's first confectioners set up shop, sweet items were less readily available and just one of several wares offered beneath a baker's roof.

Perhaps the earliest known confectioner operating in the Beehive State was George Gibbins (also spelled Gibbons in some sources), who started advertising in the territory's local papers of the early 1850s about his "California Bake House."

Serving both the local residents and, especially, travelers passing through, Gibbins offered to make items from raw flour in an 1851 advertisement, while also having on hand various breads, crackers and "fancy cakes."

John Willis (1808-1880) took over for Gibbins thereafter, alongside other early confectioners like Daniel Greenig (1826-1888), George Goddard (1815-1899), Henry Arnold (1822-1888), James Gallacher (1829-1885), John H. Kelson (1833-1921), Henry Wallace (1840-1932), and one of Utah's earliest Jewish residents, Frances Isabella "Fanny" Brooks (1836-1901).

Such local bakeries touted themselves as valuable destination spots for travelers en route to other climes—especially California.

Richard Golightly’s Globe Bakery (left), one of Salt Lake City’s earliest restaurants, pictured next to the Council House circa early 1850s. The Globe featured a public dining room, with a storefront selling candies and baked goods.

Typical among them was Richard Golightly (1807-1872), who made a wide array of buns, pies, cakes and crackers at the Globe Bakery, one of Salt Lake's earliest restaurants.

"Candies were made here as well as bakery goods," Kate Carter wrote of the Globe in Heart Throbs of the West. "In the front room was a store for the sale of the candies and bakery goods; a public dining room was back of the store and the bakery was in the basement. ... The public dining room was the popular eating place for conference visitors in those days."

Even today, the demand to make confectionery venues a traveler's waystation remains a vital concern.

Renee Backer poses for a photo behind the counter at Mrs. Backer’s Pastry Shop.

Renee Backer has certainly seen that during her time at Mrs. Backer's Pastry Shop, located at 434 E. South Temple. From the day that she started as an employee in 1972 and continuing through her decades as an owner, Backer recounted to City Weekly her team's ongoing efforts to carve out a unique niche for themselves.

"We've had to try to be a destination place—somewhere you go to get something you can't find elsewhere," she said. "To survive, you have to adapt."

Generational tastebuds have changed, Backer noted, and so they don't make as much fruitcake as they once did.

Fluctuating baking supplies and the increased awareness of individual dietary needs have likewise changed the composition of traditional recipes, she said. Plus, they no longer make bread, due to what is provided at the modern supermarket.

"You just do the best you can," Backer remarked.

The Art of Sweet

Beyond staying vital in the community, some confectioners derive their greatest pleasure from the sheer artistry involved in the work. This could be said of James Brown (1825-1890).

Originally from Scotland, Brown and his family converted to Mormonism and made their way to Utah in the mid-1860s. Living next door to the Salt Lake Theatre—which once stood at the corner of First South and State Street—the Browns took a long, narrow house and turned it into one of the most beloved confectioneries in Utah history.

"Grandfather was known throughout the city for his skill and handiwork," wrote Isabelle McKenzie in a 1941 retrospective. "Not only could he produce a masterpiece in the form of a wedding cake ... but they were decorated beyond description with icing in intricate patterns and original designs."

Brown was also known for the colorful means of distributing his baked goods, as recounted by McKenzie. "Such a cake was delivered by balancing it perfectly on a board upon his head on his way through the streets," she wrote, "without lifting a hand to keep it in place, much to the anxiety of passersby who stopped to gasp and admire."

click to enlarge Utah Historical Society

James Brown often transported his elaborate wedding cakes, like the one photographed above, by balancing them on his head.

Besides pastries and formidable, multi-tiered wedding cakes—about which the Deseret News once remarked that they "almost tempt a bachelor to become a benedict"—the Brown family also made coconut bars, lemon drops, chocolate, taffy, candied seeds, intricate stick candy and animal crackers.

"He had a wonderful ability with his hands and should have studied with a sculptor," McKenzie noted. "A piece of butter or dough quickly lost its identity and with a few turns of the fingers and wrists became a pretty lamb, a graceful swan or cow's head."

Others similarly excelled in their craftsmanship, such as Gregory Halles (1877-1951), who supplied countless confections for weddings, baptisms and funerals within Salt Lake's Greek community, and Hazel Coult Hatch (1903-1985), who made chocolate by hand for various local companies and boutiques.

"My grandmother dipped chocolates her whole life," recalled Steve Hatch.

Hatch looks back fondly on the times he'd work alongside his grandmother as a child, handing out their finished creations to trick-or-treaters or during the Christmas season. It's a legacy that lives on at Hatch Family Chocolates (376 8th Ave), which is co-owned by Hatch and his partner Katie Masterson.

"It's a fun business," Masterson said.

Any job will get monotonous, of course. But that's when one can "play around" and see what results.

The confectioner duo note how experimentation can lead to discovery. What was supposed to be a cream-centered candy might turn out as a nougat or taffy-like creation that, while received well by customers, could hardly be reproduced again.

"Sometimes your mistakes become your biggest seller," Hatch added.

But regardless of whether the candies they produce turn out precisely as intended or not, at the end of the day, as Hatch and Masterson both point out, they work with butter, eggs and chocolate. What's not to love about that?

"We sell joy," Masterson observed, "and people are making an extra effort to come here. The smiles on their faces is all that matters."

A Labor of Love

As artistically fulfilling as the confectionery profession can be, it is at its heart a trade—and a physically demanding one at that.

Backer described the long hours involved in operating Mrs. Backer's Pastry Shop, particularly during holiday rushes. It is not uncommon for her children—who currently run things—to work a full day and then long into the night to complete the orders they receive.

"They can't keep doing this and they know it," she said. "They can only do so much."

Sharing the load with committed workers, then, is one of the greatest satisfactions that Concepción Flores derives from her ownership of Pandería Flores, with locations in Poplar Grove and Rose Park.

"People ask me, 'Why don't you invest in a machine for this or that?'" she said, to which she quickly answered: "Then there is no more work for people."

It's an arrangement that seems to work for her, as her bakeries are consistently alive both on the sales floor and in the kitchen.

But even as the cakes and conchas continue to be crafted by her team of panaderos, Flores notes that the current landscape remains financially tricky.

"This is a critical time," Flores said. "The prices we're paying just for the eggs we need is twice the usual amount."

Inflation was a recurring theme among all of the persons interviewed for this story. For Johnson and Ramirez, the cost of supplies have necessarily affected the price of their wares.

An eclair that now sells at slightly above a dollar might be negligible to most, but it does raise eyebrows among their customer base—some of whom have been visiting for more than 40 years.

"We've always been a really cheap bakery," Johnson remarked. "There's an expectation that they have—things used to be cheap back then and they're not as cheap now."

Felicia Hanson has also seen this in the rising costs of essential supplies for Sweet Hazel & Co. Bakeshop, located at 1000 S. Main.

Hanson's business specializes in providing vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free alternatives for her customers, from cakes and brownies to her line of Break Free candy bars.

"The cost of chocolate has literally doubled, which is a bit concerning," she told City Weekly by email.

Such concerns become an impediment to the goal that motivated Hanson and her team to enter this field in the first place, she said, namely "enabling people to eat things they haven't been able to enjoy for years due to allergies or dietary restrictions."

So the hours may be long, the physical labors can be wearisome and financial costs are often high. But like Hanson, the above confectioners—and so many others like them throughout Utah—return to one main reason for why they do what they do: the people.

Characteristic is Backer's memory of a customer who frequented her shop for years—first visiting the premises alone, then bringing a small grandson in tow, later being driven there by the grandson and eventually, the adult grandson dropping in one day by himself.

"All of those people enriched my life," she said.

Good for the Stomach

Sugar, sweet as it is, nevertheless holds an ambiguous place in human history. As often as it has excited our creativity and taste buds, it has also left a legacy of addiction, excess and exploitation.

Utah's first female union, after all, was organized by the chocolate dippers of James McDonald's (1865-1940) candy factory in an unsuccessful strike for better wages in 1910.

Thus, a healthy amount of caution and care would not be unwarranted when working with—and eating—the sweet stuff.

"Yet the magic of confections is still alive," writes Laura Mason for the Oxford Companion to Sugar and Sweets, "and brilliant displays of handcrafted sugar work, ingeniously decorated cakes, and boxes of truly delicious chocolates still amaze and delight."

That magic emerges throughout Utah's history and into the present—it is evident in the unique spaces that our confectioners create, the artistic excellence for which they strive, and the demanding exertions that undergird both.

It is a labor that retains a sprinkling of that old pioneer spirit, perhaps best described by McKenzie, regarding the shop of her grandfather: "where simple service, hard work and high standards of craftsmanship were more honored and desired than wealth or fame."

And we know that reaching that sweet spot is always good for the stomach.