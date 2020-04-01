click to enlarge

Utahns Against Hunger Resources

People who have always struggled to get food for themselves or their families have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, school closures have meant that children who usually have one or more meals provided for them during the school day no longer have that option, a move that can create additional financial burden for their families. Utahns Against Hunger (uah.org) has been busy creating a resource library for those impacted by the current situation. The page has information about SNAP Benefits, how to access the UAH emergency pantry, which schools are providing emergency meals, food assistance for seniors and other info. UAH also accepts donations for those looking to help.

Dee's Holding Strong

Last week, the owners of Dee's Family Restaurant, one of Utah's most cherished late-night diners, took to Facebook to announce the temporary closure of two of their three locations. Diehard fans, like City Weekly editor Enrique Limón, were heartbroken. And then ... a glimmer of hope. Support for the establishments, plus their workhorse staff was so immediate, that management went back on their call and now all three spots are open for takeout and curbside delivery. As of press time, the Glendale location (2100 S. Redwood Road) is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Taylorsville (4710 S. Redwood Road) and Sugar House (2104 S. 700 East) outposts are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go out there and get some cheese fries to go for old time's sake.

Sugarhouse BBQ's "School Lunch"

With hundreds of families impacted by school closures, Sugarhouse BBQ (880 E. 2100 South, 801-463-4800, sugarhousebbq.com) has decided to help out by offering kids menu items like corndogs and mac and cheese for free. We've been seeing several restaurants step up to help out the community, and examples like the folks at Sugarhouse BBQ are just one of the many reasons why supporting local restaurants is vital to our community. In order to take advantage of this considerate offer, parents just need to call the restaurant and place a takeout or delivery order for what they need. Stories like this are exactly what we want to hear in a time of crisis, and we're grateful for every local business that is stepping up to help out the community.

Quote of the Week: "The people who give you their food give you their heart." –César Chávez