 Utahns Against Hunger Resources | Food News | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups -- in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events -- which are the industries most affected now.

The coronavirus pandemic has essentially wiped those sources of revenue overnight. At a time when Salt Lake City needs independent journalism more than ever, we're asking for your help to support the continued coverage of everything important to all of us in our state, from life to lifestyle.

You can support us by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which is our 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to help fund local journalism. DONATE

April 01, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

Utahns Against Hunger Resources 

The latest local foodie news.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge dine_backburner_2.png

Utahns Against Hunger Resources
People who have always struggled to get food for themselves or their families have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, school closures have meant that children who usually have one or more meals provided for them during the school day no longer have that option, a move that can create additional financial burden for their families. Utahns Against Hunger (uah.org) has been busy creating a resource library for those impacted by the current situation. The page has information about SNAP Benefits, how to access the UAH emergency pantry, which schools are providing emergency meals, food assistance for seniors and other info. UAH also accepts donations for those looking to help.

Dee's Holding Strong
Last week, the owners of Dee's Family Restaurant, one of Utah's most cherished late-night diners, took to Facebook to announce the temporary closure of two of their three locations. Diehard fans, like City Weekly editor Enrique Limón, were heartbroken. And then ... a glimmer of hope. Support for the establishments, plus their workhorse staff was so immediate, that management went back on their call and now all three spots are open for takeout and curbside delivery. As of press time, the Glendale location (2100 S. Redwood Road) is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Taylorsville (4710 S. Redwood Road) and Sugar House (2104 S. 700 East) outposts are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Go out there and get some cheese fries to go for old time's sake.

Sugarhouse BBQ's "School Lunch"
With hundreds of families impacted by school closures, Sugarhouse BBQ (880 E. 2100 South, 801-463-4800, sugarhousebbq.com) has decided to help out by offering kids menu items like corndogs and mac and cheese for free. We've been seeing several restaurants step up to help out the community, and examples like the folks at Sugarhouse BBQ are just one of the many reasons why supporting local restaurants is vital to our community. In order to take advantage of this considerate offer, parents just need to call the restaurant and place a takeout or delivery order for what they need. Stories like this are exactly what we want to hear in a time of crisis, and we're grateful for every local business that is stepping up to help out the community.

Quote of the Week: "The people who give you their food give you their heart." –César Chávez

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Food News »

More by Alex Springer

  • French Connection

    Gourmandise brings a lot to the table.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Apr 1, 2020

  • The Helpers

    A roundup of local groups that want to be your neighbor.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Mar 25, 2020

  • Pass the Paneer

    Spice up your social isolation with Saffron Circle.
    • by Alex Springer
    • Mar 25, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Food News

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Promotions
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation