Utah Tip Challenge

For the past month, a local group called Utah Tip Challenge (facebook.com/utahtipchallenge) has been crowdfunding gigantic tips and leaving them for local hospitality workers. Utah Tip Challenge was organized by local entrepreneur Sam Rubin, who was inspired by a similar group that popped up in Nashville. Every week, Utah Tip Challenge opens its Venmo account for donations, which then go to a local restaurant in need of a good turn. Park City's Boneyard Saloon & Wine Dive (boneyardsaloon.com) was the first recipient in this endeavor, netting a $1,000 tip because of owner Jesse Shetler's generous influence on the Park City community. Nominations for Salt Lake and Park City restaurants can be sent to utahtipchallenge@gmail.com and donations can be made on Venmo at utahtipchallenge.

Knife Skills with PCCI

Sometimes the most basic cooking skills are hardest to master, which is why Park City Culinary Institute (parkcityculinaryinstitute.com) is hosting a virtual knife-skills class on Sept. 9. Not only are good knife skills the key to making sure your ingredients cook nice and even, but there are few things as satisfying as reducing a bushel of onions to a uniform pile of diced triumph with a few quick chops. Attendees should purchase practice veggies beforehand—a list will be available with ticket purchase, which can be done via EventBrite. The event lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and a Zoom link will be sent to attendees beforehand.

Curry Up Now Expands

Utah apparently looks pretty kindly upon the Southern California-based Indian fusion restaurant Curry Up Now (curryupnow.com), which recently announced a second location in Downtown Salt Lake (152 E. 200 South). Its first location in Midvale (1076 Fort Union Boulevard) has been open for less than a year, and it garnered enough success to warrant rapid expansion. Curry Up Now made a name for itself as a successful food truck fleet with its curry burritos, naughty naan and deconstructed samosas, which have become popular among fans of tasty fast-casual eats. The Downtown Location held a grand opening event with discounted entrees and proceeds donated to local non-profit organizations that support Utah's homeless population.

Quote of the Week: "Remember, it's never the knife's fault." –Daniel Boulud