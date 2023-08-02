Utah showcases locally made booze at new 14,000-square-foot liquor store 

click to enlarge

Beehive Booze

Utah has special stores for special people who want to support a growing industry or, alternatively, just drink the hard stuff. And by "hard stuff," we mean liquor, because by design it's very hard to get it in Utah. Let's call it God's design—the Utah God, not the God in Ecclesiastes who said "Go, eat your food with gladness and drink your wine with a joyful heart, for God has already approved what you do." You can now be joyful in Sandy where the DABS just opened a 14,000-square-foot store with a first-of-its-kind "Utah Proud" section for local products. Do you like Utah craft beer? There are 40 craft breweries in the state. How about High West, the first whiskey distillery in the state? Now there are 23 distilleries and 15 wineries operating here. God never said don't drink. But he does want you to buy from the state and, of course, to drink responsibly. If only we could buy this in grocery stores.

Turn Up the Heat

Let's just wait—that could be the message coming from the Ogden City Council, which may opt out of an agreement with the Utah Community Renewable Energy Agency. The goal is to commit to 100% net-zero electricity by 2030. Yes, Rocky Mountain Power is already headed there, but concerns are that it's not fast enough, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Ogden's mayor is worried about the costs to citizens—in dollars, not lives. And if you listen to Fox News, as so many do, you will hear this: "Although certain parts of the U.S. have undoubtedly experienced strong heat waves this summer, there's no reason to believe these weather events are evidence that the world is hurtling toward a climate change catastrophe." This despite climate experts noting the hottest earth ever.

Over Qualifieds

It may have been an idea born of desperation—still, it was a bad idea if our counties wanted to be both professional and accountable. Utah County Clerk Aaron Davidson thought it would be a great idea to put the elections director under his protective wings and dispense with all those unnecessary qualifications required of merit system employees. He was hoping to change the job from a director to a "chief deputy" so he could appoint someone nice even if they didn't meet job criteria, the Daily Herald reports. To be fair, the idea didn't just pop up—two merit-system employees (one of whom was elections director) left their jobs recently. Davidson was hoping to name someone "competent" who could also be a "close confidante." The idea, while made in a motion to the commission, died for lack of a second. Now Davidson may not be able to confide in the next elections director, but he also won't be able to exert undue political pressure on a subordinate.