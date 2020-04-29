click to enlarge

Utah Restaurant Resurgence

The owners of Provo-based mobile app 2for1 (2for1.com) have partnered with the Gregory and Julie Cook foundation to organize an effort to support local restaurants. The Utah Restaurant Resurgence has purchased $100k worth of meals from restaurants all over the state, and is offering these meals for free to app users. Consumers who would like to support these restaurants while getting a deal on food can download the 2for1 app, browse local deals and support their favorite restaurant by ordering takeout. Though no purchase is necessary, 2for1 has encouraged users to purchase additional food from their selected restaurants for additional support. Any help that our friends in the local restaurant industry can get is more valuable now than ever, and 2for1 has created one more way for consumers to do so.

Pizzeria Villaggio Opens

We're happy to see new restaurants like Pizzeria Villaggio (3144 S. State Street, 801-410-4355, villagio-slc.com) open up in spite of our current pandemic situation, and looking over their menu has got me craving meats and carbs something fierce. Villaggio bills itself as a place serving up traditional New York pizza, which makes sense since the owners hail from the Bronx. Their menu offers pizza by the slice, calzones, stromboli and Sicilian-style pizza (which is pretty hard to come by this far west). Pizza isn't a bad thing to offer while people are ordering more takeout, so here's hoping Villaggio will keep at it through this pandemic.

Utah Taste Off

Pre-COVID-19, the Utah Taste Off (utahtasteoff.com) was known for hosting taste-off events that featured cookies, cupcakes and other baked goods. Now that we're in social distancing mode, the Utah Taste Off is assembling taste-off kits that are available every Tuesday. Each kit features an entry from one local bakery—for example, one week was a box of individual dessert bars from places like The Sweet Tooth Fairy and Brownies Brownies Brownies. Kits also come with a voting sheet so you and your friends can decide which entry takes the cake. If you dig local bakeries but haven't been able to get to them as often as you like, this is a fun way to keep tabs on your favorites. Or you can order a box for yourself and nominate yourself as the winner.

Quote of the Week: "Pizza makes anything possible." –Henry Rollins