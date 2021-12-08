Utah Officials: Hungry and Homeless? Get Baptized LDS 

Starving and on the verge of homelessness and the state of Utah won't help? Just turn to the LDS Church—you need only get baptized and become a faithful Mormon, according to the non-profit ProPublica. "Although maintaining a safety net for the poor is the government's job, welfare in Utah has become so entangled with the state's dominant religion that the [state] agency in charge of public assistance counts a percentage of the welfare provided by the LDS Church ($75 million) toward the state's own (federal) welfare spending..."ProPublica reported.

Danielle Bellamy suffers from a severe autoinflammatory disease, is barely able to stand and is hospitalized for days at a time. She and her family were about to become homeless but were denied assistance by state officials. Utah denied welfare applications more than 1,300 times every month last year, including during the pandemic. Only 3,000 households out of 30,000 below poverty level got them.

State officials directed Bellamy to the LDS Church, but when she refused to get baptized, the church, too, denied her benefits. Church founder Joseph Smith told his followers "to clothe the naked and feed the hungry whether they are in this church, or any other, or no church at all." Oh well, better luck next time.

Filmmaker Trent Harris: Bugs Have Feelings Too!

Anyone who goes near Facebook knows that Utah's own filmmaking legend and bon vivant Trent Harris has a thing for ducks and frogs. What the heck, kids love to chase waddling ducks and can be completely mesmerized by croaking frogs, which Harris sometimes transforms into cinematic giants.

Wilson and the band say he takes artistic license (understatement). So anyway, the staff here at Smart Bomb was gobsmacked when Harris—perhaps high on caffeine—blurted out that ants can suffer from depression. (We are not making this up.) Recently, Harris looked up from his morning coffee and the BBC news on his laptop and said: "Insects can be literally buzzing with delight at pleasant surprises, or sink into depression when bad things happen that are out of their control."

That caught Wilson off guard and he blew coffee out his nose. Quickly, the staff here at Smart Bomb went on line to see if there were such things as mortified mosquitoes, anxious ants, or cynical cockroaches—but found nothing. Nonetheless, Harris was convinced and unrelenting: "Bees can count up to four, cockroaches have rich social lives and ants can make tools." Wilson finished wiping the coffee off this face and said, "I hope PETA doesn't catch wind of this."

My Body, My Choice—Your Body, Not Your Choice

1—What do they call someone who says they can't be forced to get vaccinated—my body, my choice!—but won't allow another person to get a legal abortion? Answer: A Trumper.

2—What do they call a person who says abortion should be illegal because life is sacrosanct but insists that everyone should carry a gun to shoot people. Answer: A pro-life Republican.

3—What do they call a person who says if everyone had a gun there would be fewer shootings? Answer: A pro-life Republican.

4—What do they call a person who says they are pro-life and have a right to spread a deadly virus? Answer: An idiot.

5 —What do they call a person who says if people didn't have so much sex there would be fewer abortions. Answer: Up in the night.

6—What do they call a person who says a zygote is a person? Answer: An evangelical.

7—What do they call a person who says medical professionals who provide abortions for women who are pregnant with zygotes are baby killers? Answer: A Southern Baptist.

8—What do they call person who says abortion is bad but sneaks down to get one anyway. Answer: A Southerner, a Baptist, an evangelical, a Mormon, a Catholic and a pro-life Republican.

Postscript—Well that does it for another week when Joe Biden kept pretending congressional Republicans didn't drink Kool-Aid laced with ibogaine. But a funny thing did happen on the way to Salt Lake City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 4—the Proud Boys apparently got lost because they didn't show up for their own rally. Oh dear.

Billed as the "Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation" event, the neo-fascists were going to ... well, we'll never know. That's right, Wilson, apparently they aren't a well-regulated militia. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, cops were expecting lots of guns, along with hot chocolate, apple cider, desserts, flags, "Let's Go Brandon" signs, and probably lots more guns. As you should know by now, "Let's go Brandon," is Republican-speak for "F--k Biden." (We are not making this up.) What do they call a right-wing militia that can't find City Hall? Answer: The Proud Boys.

Things are indeed looking up. It's the Christmas season and Republicans say they're going to be Christlike—you know, do unto others before they do unto you.

Wilson, do you realize you've got coffee all down the front of your shirt? We know, it's Trent Harris' fault, but then again, what isn't? Anyhow, why don't you and guys put on your bee costumes and give Trent a little TLC:

Feelings, nothing more than feelings,

Trying to forget my feelings for bugs.

Teardrops rolling down on my face,

Trying to forget my feelings for bugs.

Feelings, for all my life I'll feel it.

I wish I've never met you, cockroach;

You'll never come again.

Feelings, wo-o-o feelings,

Wo-o-o, feel you again in my arms.

Feelings, feelings like I've never lost you

And feelings like I'll never have you

Again in my heart or kitchen floor...

"Feelings (Smart Bomb version)"—Morris Albert