Utah Local Music Spotlight 

Tommy Krause

Casio Ghost

In need of some fresh tunes? We've got you covered. Here are a few suggestions from local musicians that are more than worthy for any playlist.

Noah Purser, "Cold Medicine": Provo singer/songwriter Purser dropped a new single perfect for summer. According to Purser, his goal with the song is to make everyone have a "summer of self-care." "I came up with the idea for 'Cold Medicine' when I was sick in bed with COVID for two weeks," he said. Pre-pandemic, we were all caught up with our busy, everyday lives, before all of that came to a complete halt. We all had too much time on our hands, and too much time alone with our thoughts. "I wanted 'Cold Medicine' to be a reminder for everyone to put themselves and their mental, emotional and physical health first and foremost," Purser explained. "It's so easy for us to lose ourselves in our jobs, school, relationships, etc. that we need to keep ourselves grounded in self-care and self-love." Treat yourself by adding this track to your self-care routine.

Our Time in Space, Past, Present, Future... EP: SLC alt-rockers Our Time in Space will indeed transport you through the cosmos. In their Bandcamp bio, they talk about having a "full-dimensional, explosive waterfall of sonics," and they definitely deliver on that promise. Their most recent release, Past, Present, Future..., is a soundtrack perfect to accompany a rocket ship blasting off, or a swashbuckling pirate crew going into battle. The imagery of the album cover helps with these descriptions; it features a badass pirate ship below a swirling, colorful sky that looks like it's opening up to suck you in. This imagery is fun to explore in the lyrics, titles and visuals of the EP, but the sounds are just as epic. The alt-rock feel is perfect for fans of the genre feeling hungry for more in a world where rock often takes a back seat to more popular genres. Each track is well-produced and sounds so full. There's great variation throughout that will keep you guessing, and definitely keep you from getting bored. Slap this puppy on with your best headphones and just get lost in the sonic joy.

Sean Baker's Recycled Stardust, "Autumn Leaves": Baker made his epic return to music with his latest project, Sean Baker's Recycled Stardust. Rising from the ashes and becoming one with the universe, Baker released The Purple House, a collection of songs that is very personal, and named lovingly for his home that became a safe haven after these hard few years we've all endured, including Baker. There's something for everyone on the album, but "Autumn Leaves" in particular is a good place to start. It opens strong with driving acoustic guitar and violin playing alongside. Baker's voice is intense and the lyrics paint a beautiful visual of nature while the song builds and builds. This is a great song for fans of acoustic music, and especially for those who enjoy folk, as the string instruments come together in marvelous harmony. If you're really into your feelings and you need to listen to someone who relates, this could be the perfect track for you.

Casio Ghost, "The Stranger": Psych-surf band Casio Ghost have been making a splash since their debut a mere two years ago. They've come a long way since then, and there's definitely no stopping them now. Their library is quickly filling up with fantastic hits that perfectly blend modern indie vibes with retro sounds. Upon pressing play on "The Stranger," you're transported to reverb central, and it's amazing, as the song immediately establishes a vibe and takes you on an exciting journey. Even though Utah is severely lacking bodies of water to surf in, I think psych-surf can easily fit in with desert vibes; it could be the soundtrack for a cowboy walking into a dusty town in the middle of nowhere on his trusty steed, ready for a shootout with anyone who crosses him. Or, maybe that's just me. Regardless, "The Stranger" is an exemplary auditory experience that deserves to be blasted on your loudest speakers.

Living in Fiction, "What is Love": A good cover tune will make you excited to hear a new version of a song you love, while renewing your appreciation for the original at the same time. Genre-bending covers are an extra-special treat; we get to hear a beloved song in a totally different interpretation. This is what local rock band Living in Fiction have done with the classic and iconic '90s dance track "What is Love" by Haddaway. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't heard this song, and now listeners can experience a tasty rock version of the influential song. Living in Fiction's version is so exciting because it's so new; as each second goes by, you're thinking, "I wonder how they'll do this next part," until the song is over, then you'll immediately want to start it over again to hear how smooth it is. In place of electronic effects, you get uber-heavy guitar and vocals that have that bit of rock edge to them. Once you hear this new version, you'll want to go back and check out the original, then return to this one. A fresh take on a classic is never a bad thing.