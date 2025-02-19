Utah Legislature runs out of money early, but tax cuts are still "on the table." 

click to enlarge Benjamin Wood

The Utah Senate meets in the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

CAPITOL HILL—Utah lawmakers were warned Wednesday that the state's surplus revenue is effectively spent, with updated budget estimates showing a roughly $100 million dip in tax receipts from provisional figures in December.

While the state's economy grew by approximately 3.5% last year, the bulk of new revenue generated by that growth—which deposited hundreds of millions of dollars into state coffers—has already been appropriated through a base budget process that increased per-student funding for public schools and a cost-of-living adjustment for state employees.

Typically, a February update to consensus revenue estimates provides additional dollars and flexibility for lawmakers as they debate government funding priorities. Instead, Wednesday's announcement will see the Legislature searching the couch cushions for loose change—or potentially redirecting existing investments—as they finalize their budget ahead of adjournment on March 7.

"This is going to be a fairly lean year and we should all maybe take a hard look at the asks that we’ve had—we should maybe minimize those if we possibly can," Layton Republican Sen. Jerry Stevenson, the Senate's lead budget negotiator, told his chamber colleagues.

One potential source of money is the roughly $160 million that lawmakers set aside for a 2025 tax cut. But while there is ongoing debate around precisely which taxes to cut—lawmakers have pitched various rate trims and child credits, while Gov. Spencer Cox is pushing for the removal of taxes on Social Security income—Senate leaders showed little appetite for abandoning their tax-cutting plans to free up resources for new investments.

"Nothing is certain until we hit the gavel at the end of the session," said Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton. "Tax cuts will be on the table until we say they’re not."

Adams emphasized that Utah's overall revenue is still up year over year, just not to the level that lawmakers may be accustomed to. Recent years have seen the Legislature working with as much as $1 billion in surplus tax receipts, allowing for spending well above and beyond the inflationary needs of public education and state agencies.

"We’ve just been used to hyper growth," Adams said.

Legislative leaders noted that the state's method for estimating revenue has become more sophisticated and accurate over time, making it less likely that underestimation in December is accompanied by a boost to the numbers in February. And this year, early estimates had flagged more than $100 million of expected surplus as "high risk," a prescient bit of financial forecasting that was largely borne out by Wednesday's updated figures.

"We’ve been pretty wise," said Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton. "We assumed that it might be high risk, and it turns out that it was high risk."

Since the Legislature first convened in late January, Stevenson has routinely categorized revenue forecasts as a "socks and underwear," or no-frills, budget year. He reiterated that notion on Wednesday, while noting that the state is not being forced to make deep cuts to existing programs, but has limited ability to increase spending or to launch new initiatives.

"We’re not faced with a tragedy here," Stevenson said. "We’re going to be able to take care of those things that are essential."

In a prepared statement, Cox said it's no accident that Utah is consistently recognized as one of the best-managed states in the nation.

“We work hard to ensure every dollar of state funds is spent wisely and reflects the values and priorities of Utahns," he said. "We’ll continue to build a state that serves its people and stands as a beacon of economic prosperity for the nation.”